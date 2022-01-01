Cheese enchiladas in The Heights

Go
The Heights restaurants
Toast

The Heights restaurants that serve cheese enchiladas

Tony's Mexican Restaurant image

 

Tony's Mexican Restaurant

2222 ELLA BLVD, HOUSTON

Avg 4.5 (2065 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Enchiladas$12.50
More about Tony's Mexican Restaurant
Tony's Mexican Restaurant (Heights) - ToastNow image

 

Tony's Mexican Restaurant (Heights) - ToastNow

2222 Ella Blvd, houston

Avg 4.5 (2065 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese enchiladas$12.50
More about Tony's Mexican Restaurant (Heights) - ToastNow

Browse other tasty dishes in The Heights

Po Boy

Chicken Salad

Croissants

Chicken Sandwiches

Pudding

Salmon

Curry

Chocolate Croissants

Map

More near The Heights to explore

West University

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Spring Branch

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Highland Village

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

EaDo

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Sixth Ward

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Greenspoint

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Rice Military

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Alief

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (115 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (342 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (432 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston