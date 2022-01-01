Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken enchiladas in The Heights

Go
The Heights restaurants
Toast

The Heights restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas

Studewood Cantine image

SALADS

Studewood Cantine

1111 Studewood, Houston

Avg 4.2 (764 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Mole Enchiladas$18.00
More about Studewood Cantine
Triola's Kitchen image

 

Triola's Kitchen

4606 N Main St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Enchiladas$13.00
Artisan Tortilla filled with Chicken, Sour Cream and Cheese. Topped with Enchilada Sauce and Tomatillo Sauce. Calories 328, Fat 8g, Protein 40g, Cholesterol 69mg, Carb 56g, Sodium 599mg. Weight watchers: 12points
More about Triola's Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in The Heights

Edamame

Chocolate Croissants

Nachos

Tarts

Burritos

Cheesecake

Tamales

Macarons

Map

More near The Heights to explore

West University

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Spring Branch

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

EaDo

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Highland Village

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Sixth Ward

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Rice Military

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Alief

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Greenspoint

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (266 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston