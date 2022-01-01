Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried steaks in The Heights

Go
The Heights restaurants
Toast

The Heights restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks

Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill image

 

Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill

2820 white oak drive, houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fried Steak$15.00
More about Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill
Chicken Fried Steak image

SANDWICHES

Preslee's

1430 W 19th, Houston

Avg 4.2 (663 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Fried Steak$16.95
Texas sized chicken fried steak, served with creamed corn, mashed potatoes, white gravy, and Texas toast. If you would like to double one of the sides, please select your choice and then select double.
***PLEASE LEAVE ROUTING CHECKED***
More about Preslee's
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

FM Kitchen & Bar

1112 Shepherd Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs$16.80
Black pepper bacon gravy, 2 scrambled eggs
Chicken Fried Steak$19.95
Black pepper bacon gravy, served with mashed potatoes and green beans
More about FM Kitchen & Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Homestead Kitchen and Bar

600 N Shepherd Ste 440, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs$26.00
tender ribeye steak, battered and fried, two eggs cooked your way, served with hash browns and bacon gravy
More about Homestead Kitchen and Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in The Heights

Chicken Enchiladas

Migas

Pudding

Vegetarian Sandwiches

Hibiscus Tea

Shrimp Tacos

Chicken Pot Pies

Waffles

Map

More near The Heights to explore

West University

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Spring Branch

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

EaDo

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Highland Village

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Sixth Ward

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Rice Military

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Alief

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Greenspoint

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (266 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston