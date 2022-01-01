Chicken fried steaks in The Heights
The Heights restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks
Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill
2820 white oak drive, houston
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$15.00
SANDWICHES
Preslee's
1430 W 19th, Houston
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$16.95
Texas sized chicken fried steak, served with creamed corn, mashed potatoes, white gravy, and Texas toast. If you would like to double one of the sides, please select your choice and then select double.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
FM Kitchen & Bar
1112 Shepherd Drive, Houston
|Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs
|$16.80
Black pepper bacon gravy, 2 scrambled eggs
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$19.95
Black pepper bacon gravy, served with mashed potatoes and green beans