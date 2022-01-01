Chicken sandwiches in The Heights

Houston Hot Chicken Sandwich image

 

Johnny's Gold Brick

2518 Yale St, Houston

Avg 4.6 (802 reviews)
Takeout
Houston Hot Chicken Sandwich$8.88
Crispy fried chicken doused in a house chile blend, taqueria pickle slaw, spicy mayo
More about Johnny's Gold Brick
Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill image

 

Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill

2820 white oak drive, houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
More about Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill
Down House image

 

Down House

1801 Yale St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Fried chicken sandwich with creamy jalapeno slaw and house pickles. Make it buffalo style for $2 more! Comes with your choice of side.
More about Down House
Fried Chicken and Waffle Sandwich image

 

The Waffle Bus

1835 N. Shepherd Dr. Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken and Waffle Sandwich$9.99
With your choice of sauce
Hot Chicken Sandwich (Waffle)$10.49
Spicy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich with pickles and Thunder Sauce on a Fresh Baked Waffle
More about The Waffle Bus
Restaurant banner

GRILL

Better Luck Tomorrow

544 Yale St, Houston

Avg 4.3 (427 reviews)
Takeout
Aromatic Chicken Sandwich$13.00
charred, spiced dark meat with pickled pineapple, cucumber, avocado, basil (nut free, dairy free, egg free, soy free)
More about Better Luck Tomorrow

