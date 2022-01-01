Chicken sandwiches in The Heights
The Heights restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Johnny's Gold Brick
Johnny's Gold Brick
2518 Yale St, Houston
|Houston Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$8.88
Crispy fried chicken doused in a house chile blend, taqueria pickle slaw, spicy mayo
More about Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill
Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill
2820 white oak drive, houston
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
More about Down House
Down House
1801 Yale St, Houston
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Fried chicken sandwich with creamy jalapeno slaw and house pickles. Make it buffalo style for $2 more! Comes with your choice of side.
More about The Waffle Bus
The Waffle Bus
1835 N. Shepherd Dr. Suite A, Houston
|Fried Chicken and Waffle Sandwich
|$9.99
With your choice of sauce
|Hot Chicken Sandwich (Waffle)
|$10.49
Spicy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich with pickles and Thunder Sauce on a Fresh Baked Waffle