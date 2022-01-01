Chicken tenders in The Heights
The Heights restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill
2820 white oak drive, houston
|Chicken Tender Wrap
|$13.00
Common Bond Bistro
449 West 19th St Suite B-100, Houston
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$7.00
Preslee's
1430 W 19th, Houston
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$12.95
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$7.95
3 hand battered chicken tenders served with french fries and a kids drink
Chicago Italian Beef & Pizza
1777 Airline Dr, Houston
|5PC Chicken Tenders
|$12.00
|Kids Chicken Tender Basket
|$7.00