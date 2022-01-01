Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in The Heights

Go
The Heights restaurants
Toast

The Heights restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill image

 

Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill

2820 white oak drive, houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tender Wrap$13.00
More about Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Common Bond Bistro

449 West 19th St Suite B-100, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Fingers$7.00
More about Common Bond Bistro
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Preslee's

1430 W 19th, Houston

Avg 4.2 (663 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tender Basket$12.95
Kids Chicken Tenders$7.95
3 hand battered chicken tenders served with french fries and a kids drink
More about Preslee's
Chicago Italian Beef & Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Chicago Italian Beef & Pizza

1777 Airline Dr, Houston

Avg 3.5 (408 reviews)
Takeout
5PC Chicken Tenders$12.00
Kids Chicken Tender Basket$7.00
More about Chicago Italian Beef & Pizza
Restaurant banner

GRILL

Better Luck Tomorrow

544 Yale St, Houston

Avg 4.3 (427 reviews)
Takeout
Tempura Chicken Tenders$18.00
with lots of sauces and fries (soy free, nut free, dairy free)
More about Better Luck Tomorrow

Browse other tasty dishes in The Heights

Carrot Cake

Avocado Toast

Snapper

Chicken Salad

Chicken Enchiladas

Muffins

Fruit Tarts

Garlic Bread

Map

More near The Heights to explore

West University

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Spring Branch

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

EaDo

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Highland Village

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Sixth Ward

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Rice Military

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Alief

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Greenspoint

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (266 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston