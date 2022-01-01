Chips and salsa in The Heights

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

TACOS

Tacos A Go Go HEIGHTS

2912 White Oak Dr, Houston

Avg 4.6 (3594 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chips & Salsa.$2.99
Spicy red salsa with chips
More about Tacos A Go Go HEIGHTS
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

The Taco Stand

2018 N Shepherd Dr, Houston

Avg 4.7 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chips n' Salsa$3.99
More about The Taco Stand
Item pic

 

El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine

233 N. Loop West, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chips And Salsa$1.50
More about El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
Eight Row Flint image

PIZZA • TACOS • GRILL

Eight Row Flint

1039 Yale, Houston

Avg 3.5 (406 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chips & Salsa$9.50
House made fire roasted tomato and jalapeño salsa with tortilla chips
More about Eight Row Flint
Tacos A Go Go - Heights Catering image

TACOS

Tacos A Go Go - Heights Catering

2912 White Oak Dr, Houston

Avg 4.6 (3594 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chips & Salsa (20-30)$25.99
More about Tacos A Go Go - Heights Catering

