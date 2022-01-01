Chips and salsa in The Heights
The Heights restaurants that serve chips and salsa
More about Tacos A Go Go HEIGHTS
TACOS
Tacos A Go Go HEIGHTS
2912 White Oak Dr, Houston
|Chips & Salsa.
|$2.99
Spicy red salsa with chips
More about The Taco Stand
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
The Taco Stand
2018 N Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Chips n' Salsa
|$3.99
More about El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
233 N. Loop West, Houston
|Chips And Salsa
|$1.50
More about Eight Row Flint
PIZZA • TACOS • GRILL
Eight Row Flint
1039 Yale, Houston
|Chips & Salsa
|$9.50
House made fire roasted tomato and jalapeño salsa with tortilla chips