Chocolate cake in The Heights

The Heights restaurants
The Heights restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Item pic

DONUTS

Voodoo Doughnut

3715 Washington Avenue, Houston

Avg 4.7 (3261 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Plain Cake$1.25
Plain cake doughnut with chocolate frosting.
More about Voodoo Doughnut
Item pic

 

Common Bond Bistro

449 West 19th St Suite B-100, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Dulce de Leche Tea Cake$12.00
dark chocolate coffee cake, topped with a layer of dulce de leche and crunchy chocolate streusel
More about Common Bond Bistro
Item pic

PIZZA

Coltivare

3320 White Oak Drive, Houston

Avg 4.4 (3927 reviews)
Takeout
CHOCOLATE RUM CAKE$10.00
Chocolate rum cake, pistachio buttercream, salted caramel ganache
More about Coltivare
Preslee's image

SANDWICHES

Preslee's

1430 W 19th, Houston

Avg 4.2 (663 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Gigi's Chocolate Cake$5.95
More about Preslee's

Map

