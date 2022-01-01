Chocolate cake in The Heights
The Heights restaurants that serve chocolate cake
DONUTS
Voodoo Doughnut
3715 Washington Avenue, Houston
|Chocolate Plain Cake
|$1.25
Plain cake doughnut with chocolate frosting.
Common Bond Bistro
449 West 19th St Suite B-100, Houston
|Chocolate Dulce de Leche Tea Cake
|$12.00
dark chocolate coffee cake, topped with a layer of dulce de leche and crunchy chocolate streusel
PIZZA
Coltivare
3320 White Oak Drive, Houston
|CHOCOLATE RUM CAKE
|$10.00
Chocolate rum cake, pistachio buttercream, salted caramel ganache