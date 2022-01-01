Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in The Heights

Go
The Heights restaurants
Toast

The Heights restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Local Foods image

 

Local Foods

714 YALE STREET, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
More about Local Foods
Item pic

 

Active Passion

803 Usener Street, Houston

Avg 4.9 (120 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.95
More about Active Passion

Browse other tasty dishes in The Heights

Pies

Cookies

Blueberry Pancakes

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Croissants

Pork Belly

Chicken Sandwiches

Tortilla Soup

Map

More near The Heights to explore

West University

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Spring Branch

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

EaDo

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Highland Village

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Sixth Ward

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Rice Military

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Alief

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Greenspoint

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (266 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston