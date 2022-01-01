Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate chip cookies in
The Heights
/
Houston
/
The Heights
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
The Heights restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
Local Foods
714 YALE STREET, HOUSTON
No reviews yet
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$2.50
More about Local Foods
Active Passion
803 Usener Street, Houston
Avg 4.9
(120 reviews)
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$2.95
More about Active Passion
Browse other tasty dishes in The Heights
Pies
Cookies
Blueberry Pancakes
Egg Salad Sandwiches
Croissants
Pork Belly
Chicken Sandwiches
Tortilla Soup
More near The Heights to explore
West University
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Lazy Brook/Timbergrove
Avg 4.2
(19 restaurants)
Spring Branch
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
EaDo
Avg 4.8
(10 restaurants)
Highland Village
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Sixth Ward
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Rice Military
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Alief
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
Greenspoint
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Brenham
No reviews yet
Huntsville
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Beaumont
Avg 4.6
(27 restaurants)
College Station
Avg 4.3
(43 restaurants)
Lufkin
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Victoria
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(184 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(266 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(519 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(498 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(627 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston