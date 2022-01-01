Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cinnamon rolls in
The Heights
/
Houston
/
The Heights
/
Cinnamon Rolls
The Heights restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
Kolache Shoppe
1031 Heights Blvd, Houston
Avg 4.7
(961 reviews)
-Cinnamon Roll-
$2.75
More about Kolache Shoppe
Homestead Kitchen and Bar
600 N Shepherd Ste 440, Houston
No reviews yet
Cinnamon Roll
$11.00
More about Homestead Kitchen and Bar
Browse other tasty dishes in The Heights
Banana Pudding
Goat Cheese Salad
Avocado Toast
Fajitas
Mozzarella Sticks
Chicken Pot Pies
Bruschetta
Cheeseburgers
More near The Heights to explore
West University
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Lazy Brook/Timbergrove
Avg 4.2
(19 restaurants)
Spring Branch
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
EaDo
Avg 4.8
(10 restaurants)
Highland Village
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Sixth Ward
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Rice Military
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Alief
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
Greenspoint
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Brenham
No reviews yet
Huntsville
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Beaumont
Avg 4.6
(27 restaurants)
College Station
Avg 4.3
(43 restaurants)
Lufkin
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Victoria
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(184 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(266 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(519 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(498 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(627 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston