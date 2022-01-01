Cobb salad in The Heights

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SANDWICHES

King's BierHaus

2044 E. T.C. Jester, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1685 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Cobb Salad$13.00
Chopped Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes,
Avocado, Bacon, Rosemary Chicken,
Cage-Free Egg, Roquefort Cheese,
Chives, and Red Wine Vinaigrette.
More about King's BierHaus
Triola's Kitchen image

 

Triola's Kitchen

4606 N Main St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$13.00
Mixed Greens with Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Bacon, Egg and Grilled Chicken. Served with a Ranch Dressing. Calories 544, Fat 22g, Protein 55g, Cholesterol 316mg, Carb 22g, Sodium 1002mg. Weight watchers: 13 points
More about Triola's Kitchen
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

FM Kitchen & Bar

1112 Shepherd Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$12.60
Seasonal lettuce, bacon, avocado, boiled egg, deviled egg, tomato, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing
More about FM Kitchen & Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Homestead Kitchen and Bar

600 N Shepherd Ste 440, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$16.00
field greens, cherry tomatoes, red onion, crispy bacon, roasted corn, hard boiled egg, avocado, grilled chicken, served with jalapeno ranch
More about Homestead Kitchen and Bar

