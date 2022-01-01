Cobb salad in The Heights
The Heights restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about King's BierHaus
SANDWICHES
King's BierHaus
2044 E. T.C. Jester, Houston
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$13.00
Chopped Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes,
Avocado, Bacon, Rosemary Chicken,
Cage-Free Egg, Roquefort Cheese,
Chives, and Red Wine Vinaigrette.
More about Triola's Kitchen
Triola's Kitchen
4606 N Main St, Houston
|Cobb Salad
|$13.00
Mixed Greens with Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Bacon, Egg and Grilled Chicken. Served with a Ranch Dressing. Calories 544, Fat 22g, Protein 55g, Cholesterol 316mg, Carb 22g, Sodium 1002mg. Weight watchers: 13 points
More about FM Kitchen & Bar
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
FM Kitchen & Bar
1112 Shepherd Drive, Houston
|Cobb Salad
|$12.60
Seasonal lettuce, bacon, avocado, boiled egg, deviled egg, tomato, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing