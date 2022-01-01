Crab cakes in The Heights
The Heights restaurants that serve crab cakes
More about Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Rooftop Terrace - 350 W. 19th Ste C
Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Rooftop Terrace - 350 W. 19th Ste C
350 W. 19th Ste C, Houston
|Crab Cake Benedict
|$27.00
Home-made biscuit topped with Crab cakes, poached eggs, creole hollandaise
More about Better Luck Tomorrow - 544 Yale St
GRILL
Better Luck Tomorrow - 544 Yale St
544 Yale St, Houston
|Steak Night - Steak and A Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
|$29.00
The Classic Steakhouse pairing!
6 oz hanger steak and a jumbo lump crab cake with grain mustard remoulade and celery salad
(runs the 2nd Wednesday of the month)