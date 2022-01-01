Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in The Heights

The Heights restaurants
The Heights restaurants that serve crab cakes

Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Rooftop Terrace - 350 W. 19th Ste C

350 W. 19th Ste C, Houston

TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cake Benedict$27.00
Home-made biscuit topped with Crab cakes, poached eggs, creole hollandaise
GRILL

Better Luck Tomorrow - 544 Yale St

544 Yale St, Houston

Avg 4.3 (427 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Night - Steak and A Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$29.00
The Classic Steakhouse pairing!
6 oz hanger steak and a jumbo lump crab cake with grain mustard remoulade and celery salad
(runs the 2nd Wednesday of the month)
