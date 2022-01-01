Croissants in The Heights

The Heights restaurants that serve croissants

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant image

 

Common Bond On The Go

3210 N Shepherd Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant$6.50
crispy applewood smoked bacon, baked eggs, sharp cheddar
Chocolate Croissant$4.50
Butter Croissant$4.00
More about Common Bond On The Go
Butter Croissant image

 

Active Passion

803 Usener Street, Houston

Avg 4.9 (120 reviews)
Takeout
Butter Croissant$4.20
Almond Croissant$4.70
More about Active Passion
Chocolate Croissant image

 

Common Bond Bistro

449 West 19th St Suite B-100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Croissant$4.50
Butter Croissant$4.00
Almond Croissant$4.50
More about Common Bond Bistro
Chocolate Croissant image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Common Bond On the Go

601 Heights Blvd, Houston

Avg 3.5 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$4.50
Butter Croissant$4.00
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant$6.50
crispy applewood smoked bacon, baked eggs, sharp cheddar
More about Common Bond On the Go

