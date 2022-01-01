Croissants in The Heights
The Heights restaurants that serve croissants
Common Bond On The Go
3210 N Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|$6.50
crispy applewood smoked bacon, baked eggs, sharp cheddar
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.50
|Butter Croissant
|$4.00
Active Passion
803 Usener Street, Houston
|Butter Croissant
|$4.20
|Almond Croissant
|$4.70
Common Bond Bistro
449 West 19th St Suite B-100, Houston
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.50
|Butter Croissant
|$4.00
|Almond Croissant
|$4.50