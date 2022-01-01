Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Curly fries in
The Heights
/
Houston
/
The Heights
/
Curly Fries
The Heights restaurants that serve curly fries
PIZZA • TACOS • GRILL
Eight Row Flint Heights
1039 Yale, Houston
Avg 3.5
(406 reviews)
Curly Fries
$6.00
Seasoned fries
More about Eight Row Flint Heights
Savoir - Houston
1344 Yale Street, Houston
No reviews yet
Curly Fry Trio
$15.00
parmesan truffle · herb medley · salt & pepper · aioli · truffle aioli · ketchup
More about Savoir - Houston
Browse other tasty dishes in The Heights
Rum Cake
Chocolate Brownies
Po Boy
Curry
Hummus
Cappuccino
Taco Salad
Grilled Chicken
More near The Heights to explore
West University
Avg 4.4
(31 restaurants)
Lazy Brook/Timbergrove
Avg 4.1
(16 restaurants)
Spring Branch
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Sixth Ward
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Highland Village
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
EaDo
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
Rice Military
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Greenspoint
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Alief
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Brenham
No reviews yet
Huntsville
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Beaumont
Avg 4.6
(29 restaurants)
College Station
Avg 4.3
(48 restaurants)
Lufkin
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Victoria
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(211 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(264 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(302 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(614 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(572 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(712 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston