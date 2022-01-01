Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curly fries in The Heights

Go
The Heights restaurants
Toast

The Heights restaurants that serve curly fries

Eight Row Flint image

PIZZA • TACOS • GRILL

Eight Row Flint Heights

1039 Yale, Houston

Avg 3.5 (406 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Curly Fries$6.00
Seasoned fries
More about Eight Row Flint Heights
Savoir - ToastNow image

 

Savoir - Houston

1344 Yale Street, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curly Fry Trio$15.00
parmesan truffle · herb medley · salt & pepper · aioli · truffle aioli · ketchup
More about Savoir - Houston

