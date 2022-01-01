Curry in The Heights
More about da Gama MKT Heights
da Gama MKT Heights
600 N Shepherd St suite 520, Houston
|Goan Fisherman's Curry (GF)
|$24.00
Market fish, gulf shrimp, crab, potato, turmeric coconut curry masala
|Mum's Chicken Curry (GF)
|$16.00
braised chicken, tomato-coconut milk curry masala
More about Kin Dee Thai Cuisine
Kin Dee Thai Cuisine
1533 N Shepherd Drive Suite 160, Houston
|Panang Curry
|$16.00
Kaeng Panang: Rich and Creamy Curry with Chicken, Pork, Shrimp (+$2) or Combo Served Thai Jasmine Streamed Rice
|Southern Style Green Curry
|$16.00
Kanom jeen kaeng khiao wan: chicken green curry served with rice noodles.
**Contains shrimp paste**
More about Jenni's Noodle House - Heights
NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Jenni's Noodle House - Heights
602 E 20th St, Houston
|ART CAR CURRY
|$15.00
VEGAN HEAVEN. CURRY COCONUT BISQUE WITH TOFU, BABY CARROTS, CELLO MUSHROOMS, POTATOES, SIDE JASMINE RICE TOPPED WITH FRESH THAI BASIL
|INFERNAL CHICKEN CURRY
|$15.00
MAMA TRAN’S CHICKEN & POTATO COCONUT CURRY BISQUE. A JNH FAVORITE FOR 20+ YEARS