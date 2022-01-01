Curry in The Heights

da Gama MKT Heights image

 

da Gama MKT Heights

600 N Shepherd St suite 520, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Goan Fisherman's Curry (GF)$24.00
Market fish, gulf shrimp, crab, potato, turmeric coconut curry masala
Mum's Chicken Curry (GF)$16.00
braised chicken, tomato-coconut milk curry masala
More about da Gama MKT Heights
Panang Curry image

 

Kin Dee Thai Cuisine

1533 N Shepherd Drive Suite 160, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Panang Curry$16.00
Kaeng Panang: Rich and Creamy Curry with Chicken, Pork, Shrimp (+$2) or Combo Served Thai Jasmine Streamed Rice
Southern Style Green Curry$16.00
Kanom jeen kaeng khiao wan: chicken green curry served with rice noodles.
**Contains shrimp paste**
More about Kin Dee Thai Cuisine
ART CAR CURRY image

NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Jenni's Noodle House - Heights

602 E 20th St, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2412 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
ART CAR CURRY$15.00
VEGAN HEAVEN. CURRY COCONUT BISQUE WITH TOFU, BABY CARROTS, CELLO MUSHROOMS, POTATOES, SIDE JASMINE RICE TOPPED WITH FRESH THAI BASIL
INFERNAL CHICKEN CURRY$15.00
MAMA TRAN’S CHICKEN & POTATO COCONUT CURRY BISQUE. A JNH FAVORITE FOR 20+ YEARS
More about Jenni's Noodle House - Heights

