Fajitas in The Heights
The Heights restaurants that serve fajitas
Studewood Cantine
1111 Studewood, Houston
|Med Combo Fajitas
|$38.00
Mesquite grilled beef & chicken. Served w/ handmade tortillas, sharp cheddar, guacamole, sour cream, Pico de gallo & Tecate garlic butter, w/ rice & beans.
|Lrg Combo Fajitas
|$50.00
Mesquite grilled beef & chicken. Served w/ handmade tortillas, sharp cheddar, guacamole, sour cream, Pico de gallo & Tecate garlic butter, w/ rice & beans.
Tony's Mexican Restaurant
2222 ELLA BLVD, HOUSTON
|Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
|$15.25
|Fajita Beef Enchiladas
|$18.50
|Fajita Chicken Enchiladas
|$15.99
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
233 N. Loop West, Houston
|15. Beef Fajita Taco
|$3.99
beef fajita topped with lettuce & tomato