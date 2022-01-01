Fish tacos in The Heights

Tacos A Go Go HEIGHTS image

TACOS

Tacos A Go Go HEIGHTS

2912 White Oak Dr, Houston

Avg 4.6 (3594 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish Taco.$4.39
Wild caught pollock, lightly seasoned, topped with creamy habanero sauce, citrus cabbage, fresh guacamole & pico de gallo
Fish Tacos image

 

Down House

1801 Yale St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Tacos$14.00
Beer-battered white fish, slaw, pico de gallo, cilantro-avocado sauce. You can sub for shrimp! Sauteed shrimp/fish available.
Fish Taco image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

The Taco Stand

2018 N Shepherd Dr, Houston

Avg 4.7 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Taco$3.99
Grilled fish, cabbage, pico de Gallo
20. El Rey Taco (Grilled Fish) image

 

El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine

233 N. Loop West, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
20. El Rey Taco (Grilled Fish)$3.75
grilled fish filet topped with cabbage mix & habanero mayo
