Fish tacos in The Heights
The Heights restaurants that serve fish tacos
TACOS
Tacos A Go Go HEIGHTS
2912 White Oak Dr, Houston
|Fish Taco.
|$4.39
Wild caught pollock, lightly seasoned, topped with creamy habanero sauce, citrus cabbage, fresh guacamole & pico de gallo
Down House
1801 Yale St, Houston
|Fish Tacos
|$14.00
Beer-battered white fish, slaw, pico de gallo, cilantro-avocado sauce. You can sub for shrimp! Sauteed shrimp/fish available.
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
The Taco Stand
2018 N Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Fish Taco
|$3.99
Grilled fish, cabbage, pico de Gallo