Fried rice in The Heights
The Heights restaurants that serve fried rice
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
BB's Tex-Orleans
1737 W. 34th St. Ste. 500, Houston
|Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey
|$69.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried Cajun Turkey stuffed with Boudin Dressing. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. Then stuffed with boudin and rice. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
Kin Dee Thai Cuisine
1533 N Shepherd Drive Suite 160, Houston
|Kin Dee Fried Rice
|$15.00
Khao Pad Kin Dee: Chicken, Pork, Tofu, Shrimp, or Combo Fried Rice with Chinese Broccoli, Green Onion, and Tomato
