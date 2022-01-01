Fried rice in The Heights

The Heights restaurants that serve fried rice

Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

BB's Tex-Orleans

1737 W. 34th St. Ste. 500, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1603 reviews)
Takeout
Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey$69.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried Cajun Turkey stuffed with Boudin Dressing. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. Then stuffed with boudin and rice. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
More about BB's Tex-Orleans
Kin Dee Fried Rice image

 

Kin Dee Thai Cuisine

1533 N Shepherd Drive Suite 160, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kin Dee Fried Rice$15.00
Khao Pad Kin Dee: Chicken, Pork, Tofu, Shrimp, or Combo Fried Rice with Chinese Broccoli, Green Onion, and Tomato
More about Kin Dee Thai Cuisine
Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

BB's Tex-Orleans

2701 White Oak Dr, Houston

Avg 5 (282 reviews)
Takeout
Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey$69.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried Cajun Turkey stuffed with Boudin Dressing. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. Then stuffed with boudin and rice. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
More about BB's Tex-Orleans
Jenni's Noodle House - Heights image

NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Jenni's Noodle House - Heights

602 E 20th St, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2412 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SUPER FRIED RICE$15.00
FRIED RICE WITH CHICKEN, BBQ PORK, SOY, SPROUTS, GREEN & YELLOW ONIONS.
More about Jenni's Noodle House - Heights

