Gnocchi in The Heights

Go
The Heights restaurants
Toast

The Heights restaurants that serve gnocchi

Mastrantos image

 

Mastrantos

927 Studewood St #100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pesto Gnocchi$25.00
More about Mastrantos
Triola's Kitchen image

 

Triola's Kitchen

4606 N Main St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Potato Gnocchi$12.00
Potato Gnocchi tossed in Suga Rosa Sauce with Grilled Chicken, Roma Tomatoes and Basil
More about Triola's Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in The Heights

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Curry

Caesar Salad

Carbonara

Brisket

Dumplings

Fried Rice

Tacos

Map

More near The Heights to explore

West University

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Spring Branch

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Highland Village

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

EaDo

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Sixth Ward

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Greenspoint

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Rice Military

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Alief

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (115 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (342 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (432 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston