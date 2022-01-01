Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken salad in The Heights

Go
The Heights restaurants
Toast

The Heights restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

Item pic

 

El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine - North Loop

233 N. Loop West, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
55. Grilled Chicken Salad$11.99
Grilled chicken, veggies, mixed greens, fresh mango, pico de gallo, tomato, avocado, topped with cilantro dressing or mango vinaigrette
More about El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine - North Loop
Preslee's image

SANDWICHES

Preslee's - 1430 W 19th St Houston,Tx 77008

1430 W 19th, Houston

Avg 4.2 (663 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
House Salad with Grilled Chicken$9.95
Fresh greens, cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, tomatoes, onions, purple cabbage, grilled chicken and your choice of dressing, served with a drink
More about Preslee's - 1430 W 19th St Houston,Tx 77008
Chicago Italian Beef & Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Chicago Italian Beef & Pizza - Heights

1777 Airline Dr, Houston

Avg 3.5 (408 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.75
MIXED LETTUCE, TOMATO, RED ONION, CUCUMBER AND BLACK OLIVES.
TOPPED WITH GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST.
More about Chicago Italian Beef & Pizza - Heights
Item pic

 

The Waffle Bus - Heights

1835 N. Shepherd Dr. Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad$8.99
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Garlic Butter Croutons, Chopped Hard Boiled Egg, and Bacon Bits with Honey Mustard or Ranch
More about The Waffle Bus - Heights

