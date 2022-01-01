Grilled chicken salad in The Heights
The Heights restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad
More about El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine - North Loop
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine - North Loop
233 N. Loop West, Houston
|55. Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Grilled chicken, veggies, mixed greens, fresh mango, pico de gallo, tomato, avocado, topped with cilantro dressing or mango vinaigrette
More about Preslee's - 1430 W 19th St Houston,Tx 77008
SANDWICHES
Preslee's - 1430 W 19th St Houston,Tx 77008
1430 W 19th, Houston
|House Salad with Grilled Chicken
|$9.95
Fresh greens, cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, tomatoes, onions, purple cabbage, grilled chicken and your choice of dressing, served with a drink
More about Chicago Italian Beef & Pizza - Heights
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Chicago Italian Beef & Pizza - Heights
1777 Airline Dr, Houston
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.75
MIXED LETTUCE, TOMATO, RED ONION, CUCUMBER AND BLACK OLIVES.
TOPPED WITH GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST.