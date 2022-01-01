Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken sandwiches in The Heights

The Heights restaurants
The Heights restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

BBQ

Piper's Burger - 2323 N. Shepherd Dr

2323 N. Shepherd, Houston

Avg 4 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.45
More about Piper's Burger - 2323 N. Shepherd Dr
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine - North Loop

233 N. Loop West, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
39. Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Grilled chicken & veggies, topped with swiss cheese, served on a toasted baguette
More about El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine - North Loop
SANDWICHES

Preslee's - 1430 W 19th St Houston,Tx 77008

1430 W 19th, Houston

Avg 4.2 (663 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.95
More about Preslee's - 1430 W 19th St Houston,Tx 77008
The Waffle Bus - Heights

1835 N. Shepherd Dr. Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nashville HOT Grilled Chicken Sandwich (Brioche)$10.49
spicy grilled chicken sandwich with housemade coleslaw, pickles, and thunder sauce on a hot buttered brioche bun.
More about The Waffle Bus - Heights

