Grits in The Heights

Preslee's - 1430 W 19th St Houston,Tx 77008

1430 W 19th, Houston

Avg 4.2 (663 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp & Grits$13.95
Jumbo shrimp sautéed with creole seasoning, steel cut grits and topped with a Creole Cream Sauce
More about Preslee's - 1430 W 19th St Houston,Tx 77008
4dcd278e-1405-472d-a6b1-2942a3dd4301 image

 

Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Rooftop Terrace - 350 W. 19th Ste C

350 W. 19th Ste C, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gulf Shrimp 'n' Grits$30.00
Bacon wrapped Gulf shrimp, stone-ground grits with sautéed onion, garlic, and mushrooms
More about Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Rooftop Terrace - 350 W. 19th Ste C
Item pic

 

Common Bond Bistro & Bakery - Heights

449 West 19th St Suite B-100, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Grits$4.00
More about Common Bond Bistro & Bakery - Heights

