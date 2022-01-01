Gumbo in The Heights

Go
The Heights restaurants
Toast

The Heights restaurants that serve gumbo

Seafood Gumbo image

SEAFOOD

Crawfish Cafe

1026 N. Shepherd Dr., Houston

Avg 4.4 (603 reviews)
Takeout
Seafood Gumbo$5.99
More about Crawfish Cafe
BB's Tex-Orleans image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

BB's Tex-Orleans

1737 W. 34th St. Ste. 500, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1603 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Gumbo & Rice - Quart$19.99
Chicken, andouille sausage, celery, onions, bell peppers, and okra in our homemade roux. Served with white rice.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
More about BB's Tex-Orleans
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Preslee's

1430 W 19th, Houston

Avg 4.2 (663 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken & Sausage Gumbo$9.95
Your choice of cup or bowl. Served with warm rice.
More about Preslee's
Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Rooftop Terrace image

 

Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Rooftop Terrace

350 W. 19th Ste C, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
1/2 Fried Chicken Po'Boy & Cup Gumbo$9.95
More about Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Rooftop Terrace
BB's Tex-Orleans image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

BB's Tex-Orleans

2701 White Oak Dr, Houston

Avg 5 (282 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Gumbo & Rice - Quart$19.99
Chicken, andouille sausage, celery, onions, bell peppers, and okra in our homemade roux. Served with white rice.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
Shrimp Gumbo & Rice - Quart$22.99
Gulf shrimp, celery, onions, bell pepper, and okra in our homemade roux. Served with white rice.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
More about BB's Tex-Orleans

Browse other tasty dishes in The Heights

Fish Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Barbacoas

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Dumplings

Chicken Soup

Chocolate Croissants

Brisket

Map

More near The Heights to explore

West University

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Spring Branch

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Highland Village

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

EaDo

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Sixth Ward

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Greenspoint

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Rice Military

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Alief

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (115 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (342 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (432 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston