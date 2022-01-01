Gumbo in The Heights
The Heights restaurants that serve gumbo
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
BB's Tex-Orleans
1737 W. 34th St. Ste. 500, Houston
|Chicken Gumbo & Rice - Quart
|$19.99
Chicken, andouille sausage, celery, onions, bell peppers, and okra in our homemade roux. Served with white rice.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
SANDWICHES
Preslee's
1430 W 19th, Houston
|Chicken & Sausage Gumbo
|$9.95
Your choice of cup or bowl. Served with warm rice.
Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Rooftop Terrace
350 W. 19th Ste C, Houston
|1/2 Fried Chicken Po'Boy & Cup Gumbo
|$9.95
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
BB's Tex-Orleans
2701 White Oak Dr, Houston
|Chicken Gumbo & Rice - Quart
|$19.99
Chicken, andouille sausage, celery, onions, bell peppers, and okra in our homemade roux. Served with white rice.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
|Shrimp Gumbo & Rice - Quart
|$22.99
Gulf shrimp, celery, onions, bell pepper, and okra in our homemade roux. Served with white rice.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY