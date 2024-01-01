Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hanger steaks in The Heights

Go
The Heights restaurants
Toast

The Heights restaurants that serve hanger steaks

Squable image

 

Squable

632 W 19th St, Houston

Avg 5 (3586 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hanger Steak$38.00
salsa verde, hollandaise, fried egg, home fries
More about Squable
Item pic

GRILL

Better Luck Tomorrow - 544 Yale St

544 Yale St, Houston

Avg 4.3 (427 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hanger Steak$24.00
over white beans with sour cream, dill, parsley, and hot mustard
More about Better Luck Tomorrow - 544 Yale St

Map

Map

