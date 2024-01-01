Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Hanger steaks in
The Heights
/
Houston
/
The Heights
/
Hanger Steaks
The Heights restaurants that serve hanger steaks
Squable
632 W 19th St, Houston
Avg 5
(3586 reviews)
Hanger Steak
$38.00
salsa verde, hollandaise, fried egg, home fries
More about Squable
GRILL
Better Luck Tomorrow - 544 Yale St
544 Yale St, Houston
Avg 4.3
(427 reviews)
Hanger Steak
$24.00
over white beans with sour cream, dill, parsley, and hot mustard
More about Better Luck Tomorrow - 544 Yale St
