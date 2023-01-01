Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in The Heights

Go
The Heights restaurants
Toast

The Heights restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Item pic

 

Boomtown Coffee Heights

242 W 19th St, Houston

Avg 4 (809 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$3.50
House made chocolate syrup and steamed milk. We're pretty proud of this.
Kids Hot Chocolate$2.50
Hot chocolate - with a little less volume and a little less heat.
More about Boomtown Coffee Heights
Item pic

 

Common Bond On The Go Garden Oaks

3210 N Shepherd Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$0.00
More about Common Bond On The Go Garden Oaks
Item pic

SANDWICHES

EggHaus Gourmet

2042 E TC Jester, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1854 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mexican Hot Chocolate$4.50
More about EggHaus Gourmet
Item pic

 

Active Passion

803 Usener Street, Houston

Avg 4.9 (120 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$4.00
House made mocha with steamed milk. 8oz or 12oz
More about Active Passion
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Common Bond On-The-Go Heights

601 Heights Blvd, Houston

Avg 3.5 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$0.00
More about Common Bond On-The-Go Heights
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

JuiceLand Heights

3206 White Oak Dr, Houston

Avg 4.7 (601 reviews)
Takeout
HOT CHOCOLATE$0.00
available hot or iced!
cacao, oat milk, vanilla, coconut oil, coconut sugar
More about JuiceLand Heights
Kolache Shoppe image

 

Kolache Shoppe - Heights

1031 Heights Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.7 (961 reviews)
Takeout
-Kid's Hot Chocolate-$3.50
Served in an 8 ounce cup with milk steamed at kid friendly temperature.
-Hot Chocolate-$4.00
More about Kolache Shoppe - Heights
Restaurant banner

 

Homestead Kitchen and Bar

600 N Shepherd Ste 440, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
MX Hot Chocolate$5.25
More about Homestead Kitchen and Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in The Heights

Brulee

Tomato Basil Soup

Green Beans

Fried Chicken Salad

Shrimp Salad

Octopus

Chai Lattes

Waffles

Map

More near The Heights to explore

West University

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Spring Branch

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Sixth Ward

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Highland Village

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

EaDo

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Rice Military

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Greenspoint

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Alief

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (225 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (283 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (308 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (648 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (584 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (751 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston