Hot chocolate in The Heights
The Heights restaurants that serve hot chocolate
More about Boomtown Coffee Heights
Boomtown Coffee Heights
242 W 19th St, Houston
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.50
House made chocolate syrup and steamed milk. We're pretty proud of this.
|Kids Hot Chocolate
|$2.50
Hot chocolate - with a little less volume and a little less heat.
More about Common Bond On The Go Garden Oaks
Common Bond On The Go Garden Oaks
3210 N Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Hot Chocolate
|$0.00
More about EggHaus Gourmet
SANDWICHES
EggHaus Gourmet
2042 E TC Jester, Houston
|Mexican Hot Chocolate
|$4.50
More about Active Passion
Active Passion
803 Usener Street, Houston
|Hot Chocolate
|$4.00
House made mocha with steamed milk. 8oz or 12oz
More about Common Bond On-The-Go Heights
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Common Bond On-The-Go Heights
601 Heights Blvd, Houston
|Hot Chocolate
|$0.00
More about JuiceLand Heights
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
JuiceLand Heights
3206 White Oak Dr, Houston
|HOT CHOCOLATE
|$0.00
available hot or iced!
cacao, oat milk, vanilla, coconut oil, coconut sugar
More about Kolache Shoppe - Heights
Kolache Shoppe - Heights
1031 Heights Blvd, Houston
|-Kid's Hot Chocolate-
|$3.50
Served in an 8 ounce cup with milk steamed at kid friendly temperature.
|-Hot Chocolate-
|$4.00