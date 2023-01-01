Margherita pizza in The Heights

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SANDWICHES

King's BierHaus - The Heights

2044 E. T.C. Jester, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1685 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Margarita Pizza$11.50
Fresh Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Grape Tomatoes, and Italian Herbs.
More about King's BierHaus - The Heights
da Gama MKT Heights image

 

da Gama MKT Heights - 600 N Shepherd St suite 520

600 N Shepherd St suite 520, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
W Margarita Pizza (V)$16.00
11" pizza baked on deck oven, tomato chutney, roasted cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil
More about da Gama MKT Heights - 600 N Shepherd St suite 520
Item pic

 

Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Rooftop Terrace - 350 W. 19th Ste C

350 W. 19th Ste C, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
12" Margherita Pizza$13.00
Olive oil, roasted tomato with basil, mozzarella & provolone blend ***Tomato sauce on request****
10" Margherita Pizza$13.00
More about Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Rooftop Terrace - 350 W. 19th Ste C

