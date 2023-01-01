Margherita pizza in The Heights
The Heights restaurants that serve margherita pizza
King's BierHaus - The Heights
2044 E. T.C. Jester, Houston
|Margarita Pizza
|$11.50
Fresh Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Grape Tomatoes, and Italian Herbs.
da Gama MKT Heights - 600 N Shepherd St suite 520
600 N Shepherd St suite 520, Houston
|W Margarita Pizza (V)
|$16.00
11" pizza baked on deck oven, tomato chutney, roasted cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil
Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Rooftop Terrace - 350 W. 19th Ste C
350 W. 19th Ste C, Houston
|12" Margherita Pizza
|$13.00
Olive oil, roasted tomato with basil, mozzarella & provolone blend ***Tomato sauce on request****
|10" Margherita Pizza
|$13.00