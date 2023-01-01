Mixed green salad in The Heights
The Heights restaurants that serve mixed green salad
Postino Heights -
642 Yale Street, Houston
|Mixed Greens Salad
|$12.25
Greens with shaved pears, candied pecans, red grapes, gorgonzola, and crispy leeks with poppyseed vinaigrette. All dressings will be served on the side.
|1/2 Mixed Greens Salad
|$5.75
Harold's Bistro & Bar - 350 W. 19th Ste C
350 W. 19th Ste C, Houston
|Beef Lasagna & Mixed Green Salad for Four (4)
|$50.00
Select 11/15 Date for St. Rose Spirit Night - This is ToGo only on 11/15. 10% donated back to St. Rose. You are entered to win a $100 gift card with this order.