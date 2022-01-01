Muffins in
The Heights
/
Houston
/
The Heights
/
Muffins
The Heights restaurants that serve muffins
Active Passion
803 Usener Street, Houston
Avg 4.9
(120 reviews)
Vegan Chocolate Zucchini Muffin
$4.00
More about Active Passion
Browse other tasty dishes in The Heights
Enchiladas
Caesar Salad
French Fries
Tacos
Chicken Fajitas
Quesadillas
Salmon
Fajitas
More near The Heights to explore
West University
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Lazy Brook/Timbergrove
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Spring Branch
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Highland Village
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
EaDo
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Sixth Ward
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Greenspoint
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Rice Military
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
Alief
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Brenham
No reviews yet
Huntsville
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Beaumont
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
College Station
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Lufkin
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Victoria
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(115 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(107 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(188 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(325 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(342 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(432 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston