Mussels in The Heights

The Heights restaurants
The Heights restaurants that serve mussels

da Gama MKT Heights image

 

da Gama MKT Heights - 600 N Shepherd St suite 520

600 N Shepherd St suite 520, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
da Gama Mussels$16.00
mediterranean black mussels, canteen curry, white wine, bullet toast
More about da Gama MKT Heights - 600 N Shepherd St suite 520
Item pic

 

Coltivare

3320 White Oak Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MUSSELS$16.50
Mussels, garum, capers, garlic
More about Coltivare
Item pic

 

Mastrantos

927 Studewood St #100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Harissa Mussels$19.00
Smoked tomato broth Mussels, pickled shallots & golden raisins, fried bread (GF, without bread)
More about Mastrantos
Banner pic

 

Spaghetti Western Italian Cafe - Shepherd Drive

1608 Shepherd Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mussels$11.00
Capellini sauce or garlic butter.
More about Spaghetti Western Italian Cafe - Shepherd Drive
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Crawfish Cafe

1026 N. Shepherd Dr., Houston

Avg 4.4 (603 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Black Mussels$9.99
New Zealand Mussels$12.99
More about Crawfish Cafe
Item pic

 

Better Luck Tomorrow - 544 Yale St

544 Yale St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chilled Mussels$12.00
marinated with lemon and served with saffron mayonaise
More about Better Luck Tomorrow - 544 Yale St

