Mussels in The Heights

da Gama MKT Heights - 600 N Shepherd St suite 520
600 N Shepherd St suite 520, Houston
|da Gama Mussels
|$16.00
mediterranean black mussels, canteen curry, white wine, bullet toast
Coltivare
3320 White Oak Drive, Houston
|MUSSELS
|$16.50
Mussels, garum, capers, garlic
Mastrantos
927 Studewood St #100, Houston
|Harissa Mussels
|$19.00
Smoked tomato broth Mussels, pickled shallots & golden raisins, fried bread (GF, without bread)
Spaghetti Western Italian Cafe - Shepherd Drive
1608 Shepherd Drive, Houston
|Mussels
|$11.00
Capellini sauce or garlic butter.
Crawfish Cafe
1026 N. Shepherd Dr., Houston
|Black Mussels
|$9.99
|New Zealand Mussels
|$12.99