Nachos in The Heights
The Heights restaurants that serve nachos
SALADS
Studewood Cantine
1111 Studewood, Houston
|Timoteo's Nachos
|$15.00
Individual tostadas w/ refritos & blended cheeses, sour cream, guac, pico, pickled jalapeños & house made taco sauce.
Cantina Barba
3701 N Main St,, Houston
|Deez Nacho Fries
|$11.00
Comes with queso, guac, jalapeno, crema, beans, and pico.
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine - North Loop
233 N. Loop West, Houston
|40. Nachos
|$12.99
Choice of fajita meat, cheese, lettuce, topped with pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream
PIZZA • TACOS • GRILL
Eight Row Flint Heights
1039 Yale, Houston
|Nachos
|$12.25
Tortilla Chips, Queso, Pork Fat Charro Beans, Jalapeños, Crema, Parmesan Cheese
|Kid NACHO
|$5.00
Spaghetti Western Italian Cafe - Shepherd Drive
1608 Shepherd Drive, Houston
|Italian Nachos
|$12.00
Won Ton chips topped with alfredo sauce, Italian sausage, mozzarella & parmesan cheese, tomatoes, black olives, green peppers & banana peppers.
SEAFOOD
Crawfish Cafe
1026 N. Shepherd Dr., Houston
|Oyster Nachos
|$8.99
Fried oysters topped with chipotle tartar sauce and pico de gallo on fried wonton chips.
Homestead Kitchen and Bar
600 N Shepherd Ste 440, Houston
|Texas Style Nachos
|$16.00
six handmade tortilla chips layered with refried beans, melted three-cheese blend, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and your chocie of chicken fajita, beef fajita or smoked brisket