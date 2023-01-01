Nachos in The Heights

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Studewood Cantine image

SALADS

Studewood Cantine

1111 Studewood, Houston

Avg 4.2 (764 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Timoteo's Nachos$15.00
Individual tostadas w/ refritos & blended cheeses, sour cream, guac, pico, pickled jalapeños & house made taco sauce.
More about Studewood Cantine
Item pic

 

Cantina Barba

3701 N Main St,, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Deez Nacho Fries$11.00
Comes with queso, guac, jalapeno, crema, beans, and pico.
More about Cantina Barba
Item pic

 

El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine - North Loop

233 N. Loop West, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
40. Nachos$12.99
Choice of fajita meat, cheese, lettuce, topped with pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream
More about El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine - North Loop
Eight Row Flint image

PIZZA • TACOS • GRILL

Eight Row Flint Heights

1039 Yale, Houston

Avg 3.5 (406 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nachos$12.25
Tortilla Chips, Queso, Pork Fat Charro Beans, Jalapeños, Crema, Parmesan Cheese
Kid NACHO$5.00
More about Eight Row Flint Heights
Banner pic

 

Spaghetti Western Italian Cafe - Shepherd Drive

1608 Shepherd Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Nachos$12.00
Won Ton chips topped with alfredo sauce, Italian sausage, mozzarella & parmesan cheese, tomatoes, black olives, green peppers & banana peppers.
More about Spaghetti Western Italian Cafe - Shepherd Drive
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Crawfish Cafe

1026 N. Shepherd Dr., Houston

Avg 4.4 (603 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Oyster Nachos$8.99
Fried oysters topped with chipotle tartar sauce and pico de gallo on fried wonton chips.
More about Crawfish Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Homestead Kitchen and Bar

600 N Shepherd Ste 440, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Texas Style Nachos$16.00
six handmade tortilla chips layered with refried beans, melted three-cheese blend, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and your chocie of chicken fajita, beef fajita or smoked brisket
More about Homestead Kitchen and Bar

