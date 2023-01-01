Octopus in The Heights
The Heights restaurants that serve octopus
da Gama MKT Heights - 600 N Shepherd St suite 520
600 N Shepherd St suite 520, Houston
|Octopus Xec Xec
|$22.00
charred portuguese octopus, red goan coconut curry, olive vinaigrette fingerling potatoes
Coltivare
3320 White Oak Drive, Houston
|OCTOPUS CARPACCIO
|$21.00
Braised octopus terrine, peperonata, capers, fingerling potatoes, herbs
|CHARRED OCTOPUS
|$14.00
Charred octopus, local melon, vichyssoise, crispy shallots, herbs