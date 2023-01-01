Octopus in The Heights

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

da Gama MKT Heights image

 

da Gama MKT Heights - 600 N Shepherd St suite 520

600 N Shepherd St suite 520, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Octopus Xec Xec$22.00
charred portuguese octopus, red goan coconut curry, olive vinaigrette fingerling potatoes
More about da Gama MKT Heights - 600 N Shepherd St suite 520
Item pic

PIZZA

Coltivare

3320 White Oak Drive, Houston

Avg 4.4 (3927 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
OCTOPUS CARPACCIO$21.00
Braised octopus terrine, peperonata, capers, fingerling potatoes, herbs
CHARRED OCTOPUS$14.00
Charred octopus, local melon, vichyssoise, crispy shallots, herbs
More about Coltivare
Item pic

GRILL

Better Luck Tomorrow - 544 Yale St

544 Yale St, Houston

Avg 4.3 (427 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Octopus & Shishito Peppers$15.00
Stir-fried with celery, lime and mint (dairy free, nut free, soy free)
More about Better Luck Tomorrow - 544 Yale St

