Seafood gumbo in
The Heights
/
Houston
/
The Heights
/
Seafood Gumbo
The Heights restaurants that serve seafood gumbo
SEAFOOD
Crawfish Cafe
1026 N. Shepherd Dr., Houston
Avg 4.4
(603 reviews)
Seafood Gumbo
$5.99
More about Crawfish Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in The Heights
Tamales
Curry
Caesar Salad
Tortilla Soup
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Chocolate Croissants
Tacos
Carbonara
More near The Heights to explore
West University
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Lazy Brook/Timbergrove
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Spring Branch
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Highland Village
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
EaDo
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Sixth Ward
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Greenspoint
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Rice Military
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
Alief
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Brenham
No reviews yet
Huntsville
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Beaumont
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
College Station
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Lufkin
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Victoria
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(115 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(107 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(188 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(325 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(342 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(432 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston