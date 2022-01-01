Shrimp tacos in The Heights
The Heights restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
TACOS
Tacos A Go Go HEIGHTS
2912 White Oak Dr, Houston
|Grilled Shrimp Taco.
|$4.69
Seasoned with spices, topped with sliced avocado, citrus cabbage, pico de gallo, scallions & queso fresco
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
The Taco Stand
2018 N Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Shrimp Taco
|$3.99
Grilled Shrimp, cabbage, pico de Gallo
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
233 N. Loop West, Houston
|19. Grilled Shrimp Taco
|$3.75
grilled shrimp taco
topped with shredded cheese & grilled onions
PIZZA • TACOS • GRILL
Eight Row Flint
1039 Yale, Houston
|Shrimp Taco
|$7.25
Orange-Glazed Gulf Shrimp, Pickled Jicama and Carrot, Serrano Peppers, Thai Basil, Black Sesame Seeds