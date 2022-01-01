Tacos in The Heights
The Heights restaurants that serve tacos
Boomtown Coffee
242 W 19th St, Houston
|Boomtown Taco
|$5.00
Fried egg, black beans, avocado, cheddar corn tortilla. Kinda messy, kinda perfect.
|Potato Egg & Cheese Taco
|$5.00
Scrambled eggs, potatoes, cheddar, corn tortilla.
Tacos A Go Go HEIGHTS
2912 White Oak Dr, Houston
|Pastor Taco.
|$3.79
Sliced pork fajita in an ancho-morita chili sauce simmered with onions & pineapple topped with cilantro, onion & queso fresco
|Tater Taco.
|$3.99
Tater Tots topped with black beans, queso, salsa roja, pickled jalapenos, pico de gallo, fresh cilantro & sour cream. Goodbye hangover.
|Grilled Chicken Taco.
|$3.29
Marinated chicken fajita seared with onions & peppers, topped with shredded jack cheese, fresh guacamole, lettuce, scallions & pico de gallo
Studewood Cantine
1111 Studewood, Houston
|Crispy Beef Taco Dinner
|$14.00
3 Beef picadillo tacos w/ lettuce, tomato, cheese, fresh jalapeños & mantequilla.
EggHaus Gourmet
2042 E TC Jester, Houston
|El Jefe Taco
|$4.95
Hybrid Non-GMO tortilla, Barbacoa, onions, cilantro, and grilled jalapeño.
|Gaucho Taco
|$3.95
Hybrid Non-GMO Tortilla, Hickory smoked bacon, cage free egg, cheddar, green onion
Cantina Barba
3701 N Main St,, Houston
|Breakfast Tacos
|$2.50
Comes with your choice of 2 ingredients, on flour tortilla
Down House
1801 Yale St, Houston
|Fish Tacos
|$14.00
Beer-battered white fish, slaw, pico de gallo, cilantro-avocado sauce. You can sub for shrimp! Sauteed shrimp/fish available.
The Taco Stand
2018 N Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Taco w/meat
|$2.99
Choice of meat, onions, cilantro
|Shrimp Taco
|$3.99
Grilled Shrimp, cabbage, pico de Gallo
|Fish Taco
|$3.99
Grilled fish, cabbage, pico de Gallo
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
233 N. Loop West, Houston
|2. Egg & Bacon Taco
|$2.75
scrambled eggs topped with bacon
|19. Grilled Shrimp Taco
|$3.75
grilled shrimp taco
topped with shredded cheese & grilled onions
|20. El Rey Taco (Grilled Fish)
|$3.75
grilled fish filet topped with cabbage mix & habanero mayo
Eight Row Flint
1039 Yale, Houston
|Pork Taco
|$7.75
Berkshire Pork, Tamarind, Charred Scallion, Cabbage, Poblano Salsa
|Beef Barbacoa Taco
|$7.75
Braised 44 Farms Beef Cheek, Curtido
|Brussels Sprouts Taco
|$6.50
Brussels Sprouts, Crema, Watermelon Radish, Charred Onion, Queso Fresco, Cilantro
Tony's Mexican Restaurant (Heights) - ToastNow
2222 Ella Blvd, houston
|Tacos Al Carbon Beef
|$17.99
|Tony’s combo (taco al carbon, choice of enchilada, rice, beans, pico de gallo, and guacamole)
|$15.99
Tacos A Go Go - Heights Catering
2912 White Oak Dr, Houston
|Build Your Own Taco Bar (pp)
|$11.99
|Pollo Guisado Taco
|$2.89
|Pastor Taco
|$3.49
Revival Market
550 Heights Blvd, Houston
|Breakfast Taco Plate
|$14.25
2 egg & cheese tacos, choice of: bacon, chorizo, or potato, served with salsa & choice of: breakfast potatoes OR fresh fruit
|Brunch Tacos
|$17.50
44 Farms braised beef, jalapeno-cheddar scramble, red onion, cilantro, salsa, tortilla, and crispy breakfast potatoes