Tacos in The Heights

The Heights restaurants that serve tacos

Boomtown Taco image

 

Boomtown Coffee

242 W 19th St, Houston

Avg 4 (809 reviews)
Takeout
Boomtown Taco$5.00
Fried egg, black beans, avocado, cheddar corn tortilla. Kinda messy, kinda perfect.
Potato Egg & Cheese Taco$5.00
Scrambled eggs, potatoes, cheddar, corn tortilla.
More about Boomtown Coffee
Tacos A Go Go HEIGHTS image

TACOS

Tacos A Go Go HEIGHTS

2912 White Oak Dr, Houston

Avg 4.6 (3594 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pastor Taco.$3.79
Sliced pork fajita in an ancho-morita chili sauce simmered with onions & pineapple topped with cilantro, onion & queso fresco
Tater Taco.$3.99
Tater Tots topped with black beans, queso, salsa roja, pickled jalapenos, pico de gallo, fresh cilantro & sour cream. Goodbye hangover.
Grilled Chicken Taco.$3.29
Marinated chicken fajita seared with onions & peppers, topped with shredded jack cheese, fresh guacamole, lettuce, scallions & pico de gallo
More about Tacos A Go Go HEIGHTS
Studewood Cantine image

SALADS

Studewood Cantine

1111 Studewood, Houston

Avg 4.2 (764 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Beef Taco Dinner$14.00
3 Beef picadillo tacos w/ lettuce, tomato, cheese, fresh jalapeños & mantequilla.
More about Studewood Cantine
Item pic

SANDWICHES

EggHaus Gourmet

2042 E TC Jester, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1854 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
El Jefe Taco$4.95
Hybrid Non-GMO tortilla, Barbacoa, onions, cilantro, and grilled jalapeño.
Gaucho Taco$3.95
Hybrid Non-GMO Tortilla, Hickory smoked bacon, cage free egg, cheddar, green onion
More about EggHaus Gourmet
Cantina Barba image

 

Cantina Barba

3701 N Main St,, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Tacos$2.50
Comes with your choice of 2 ingredients, on flour tortilla
More about Cantina Barba
Fish Tacos image

 

Down House

1801 Yale St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Tacos$14.00
Beer-battered white fish, slaw, pico de gallo, cilantro-avocado sauce. You can sub for shrimp! Sauteed shrimp/fish available.
More about Down House
Taco w/meat image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

The Taco Stand

2018 N Shepherd Dr, Houston

Avg 4.7 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco w/meat$2.99
Choice of meat, onions, cilantro
Shrimp Taco$3.99
Grilled Shrimp, cabbage, pico de Gallo
Fish Taco$3.99
Grilled fish, cabbage, pico de Gallo
More about The Taco Stand
2. Egg & Bacon Taco image

 

El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine

233 N. Loop West, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
2. Egg & Bacon Taco$2.75
scrambled eggs topped with bacon
19. Grilled Shrimp Taco$3.75
grilled shrimp taco
topped with shredded cheese & grilled onions
20. El Rey Taco (Grilled Fish)$3.75
grilled fish filet topped with cabbage mix & habanero mayo
More about El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
Eight Row Flint image

PIZZA • TACOS • GRILL

Eight Row Flint

1039 Yale, Houston

Avg 3.5 (406 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Taco$7.75
Berkshire Pork, Tamarind, Charred Scallion, Cabbage, Poblano Salsa
Beef Barbacoa Taco$7.75
Braised 44 Farms Beef Cheek, Curtido
Brussels Sprouts Taco$6.50
Brussels Sprouts, Crema, Watermelon Radish, Charred Onion, Queso Fresco, Cilantro
More about Eight Row Flint
Tony's Mexican Restaurant (Heights) - ToastNow image

 

Tony's Mexican Restaurant (Heights) - ToastNow

2222 Ella Blvd, houston

Avg 4.5 (2065 reviews)
Takeout
Tacos Al Carbon Beef$17.99
Tony’s combo (taco al carbon, choice of enchilada, rice, beans, pico de gallo, and guacamole)$15.99
More about Tony's Mexican Restaurant (Heights) - ToastNow
Tacos A Go Go - Heights Catering image

TACOS

Tacos A Go Go - Heights Catering

2912 White Oak Dr, Houston

Avg 4.6 (3594 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Build Your Own Taco Bar (pp)$11.99
Pollo Guisado Taco$2.89
Pastor Taco$3.49
More about Tacos A Go Go - Heights Catering
Revival Market image

PIZZA

Revival Market

550 Heights Blvd, Houston

Avg 4 (1399 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Taco Plate$14.25
2 egg & cheese tacos, choice of: bacon, chorizo, or potato, served with salsa & choice of: breakfast potatoes OR fresh fruit
Brunch Tacos$17.50
44 Farms braised beef, jalapeno-cheddar scramble, red onion, cilantro, salsa, tortilla, and crispy breakfast potatoes
More about Revival Market

Map

