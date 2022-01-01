Tamales in The Heights
The Heights restaurants that serve tamales
Underbelly Hospitality Tamales
1100 Westheimer Rd, Houston, Houston
|Javi's Pork Tamales
|$26.00
One Dozen spicy pork tamales, comes with salsa!
GRILL
Better Luck Tomorrow
544 Yale St, Houston
|Vegetarian Tamales
|$12.00
Tejeda-style, filled with heirloom beans and cheddar cheese, Mexican oregano
