Tamales in The Heights

Go
The Heights restaurants
Toast

The Heights restaurants that serve tamales

Javi's Pork Tamales image

 

Underbelly Hospitality Tamales

1100 Westheimer Rd, Houston, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Javi's Pork Tamales$26.00
One Dozen spicy pork tamales, comes with salsa!
More about Underbelly Hospitality Tamales
Restaurant banner

GRILL

Better Luck Tomorrow

544 Yale St, Houston

Avg 4.3 (427 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetarian Tamales$12.00
Tejeda-style, filled with heirloom beans and cheddar cheese, Mexican oregano
Vegetarian Tamales$13.00
Tejeda-style, filled with heirloom beans and cheddar cheese, Mexican oregano (vegetarian, gluten free, nut free, egg free)
More about Better Luck Tomorrow

Browse other tasty dishes in The Heights

Curry Chicken

Pudding

Chicken Fajitas

Chocolate Croissants

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Barbacoas

French Fries

Caesar Salad

Map

More near The Heights to explore

West University

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Spring Branch

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Highland Village

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

EaDo

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Sixth Ward

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Greenspoint

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Rice Military

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Alief

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (115 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (342 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (432 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston