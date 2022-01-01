Waffles in The Heights

Down House image

 

Down House

1801 Yale St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken & Waffles$14.00
One of our best sellers. Whole grain waffle with a leg and a thigh fried with spicy honey. Waffle served with whipped cream and maple syrup.
More about Down House
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Mico's Hot Chicken

1603 N Durham Dr, Houston

Avg 4.2 (892 reviews)
Takeout
Waffle Fries
More about Mico's Hot Chicken
Fried Chicken and Waffle Sandwich image

 

The Waffle Bus

1835 N. Shepherd Dr. Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken and Waffle Sandwich$9.99
With your choice of sauce
Hot Chicken Sandwich (Waffle)$10.49
Spicy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich with pickles and Thunder Sauce on a Fresh Baked Waffle
MacDaddy (Waffle)$11.99
Spicy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich topped with White Cheddar Mac and Cheese and Thunder Sauce on a fresh baked waffle
More about The Waffle Bus

