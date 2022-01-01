Waffles in The Heights
The Heights restaurants that serve waffles
Down House
1801 Yale St, Houston
|Chicken & Waffles
|$14.00
One of our best sellers. Whole grain waffle with a leg and a thigh fried with spicy honey. Waffle served with whipped cream and maple syrup.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Mico's Hot Chicken
1603 N Durham Dr, Houston
|Waffle Fries
The Waffle Bus
1835 N. Shepherd Dr. Suite A, Houston
|Fried Chicken and Waffle Sandwich
|$9.99
With your choice of sauce
|Hot Chicken Sandwich (Waffle)
|$10.49
Spicy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich with pickles and Thunder Sauce on a Fresh Baked Waffle
|MacDaddy (Waffle)
|$11.99
Spicy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich topped with White Cheddar Mac and Cheese and Thunder Sauce on a fresh baked waffle