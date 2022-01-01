Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Upper Kirby

Go
Upper Kirby restaurants
Toast

Upper Kirby restaurants that serve carrot cake

Item pic

 

Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe

3600 Kirby Dr. Suite D, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake, 9 inch$62.50
Sugar and spice and everything nice - carrots, cinnamon, pineapple, pecans and cream cheese frosting - that's what our Carrot Cake is made of! Named Best Carrot Cake In Town by the Houston Press.
*Cake design as pictured.
Carrot Cake, 6 inch$36.50
Sugar and spice and everything nice - carrots, cinnamon, pineapple, pecans and cream cheese frosting - that's what our Carrot Cake is made of! Named Best Carrot Cake In Town by the Houston Press.
*Cake design as pictured.
Carrot Cake, slice$9.95
Sugar and spice and everything nice - carrots, cinnamon, pineapple, pecans and cream cheese frosting - that's what our Carrot Cake is made of! Named Best Carrot Cake In Town by the Houston Press.
More about Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

 

Anonymous Eats

3701 Kirby Dr., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$8.50
More about Anonymous Eats

Browse other tasty dishes in Upper Kirby

Pudding

Bread Pudding

Waffles

Mac And Cheese

Cookies

Cheesecake

Tarts

Brulee

Map

More near Upper Kirby to explore

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Energy Corridor

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Highland Village

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Washington Corridor

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Northside Village

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

West Oaks

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

MacGregor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston