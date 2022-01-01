Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Upper Kirby

Upper Kirby restaurants
Upper Kirby restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Slowpokes

2925 Richmond Ave., Houston

Avg 4.6 (444 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.00
More about Slowpokes
Anonymous Eats

3701 Kirby Dr., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.50
More about Anonymous Eats

