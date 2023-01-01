Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Upper Kirby

Upper Kirby restaurants
Toast

Upper Kirby restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Anonymous Eats image

 

Anonymous Eats

3701 Kirby Dr., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Pita Wrap with fries$15.00
More about Anonymous Eats
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Howdy Hot Chicken - Montrose

3520 S Shepherd dr., Houston

Avg 4 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
HOT CHICKEN WRAP$8.99
Sauteed chicken, howdy slaw, sweet pickles, cheddar cheese & howdy sauce in tortilla.
More about Howdy Hot Chicken - Montrose

