Collard greens in Upper Kirby

Go
Upper Kirby restaurants
Toast

Upper Kirby restaurants that serve collard greens

Upper Kirby Bistro image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Upper Kirby Bistro

2736 Virginia Street, Houston

Avg 4.2 (412 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Turkey Collard Greens$8.00
More about Upper Kirby Bistro
BB's Tex-Orleans image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

BB's Tex-Orleans

3139 Richmond Ave, Houston

Avg 3.5 (501 reviews)
Takeout
Collard Greens - Quart$17.99
Sautéed bacon, onion, jalapeño, garlic and leafy collard greens.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
More about BB's Tex-Orleans
Bar 2200 image

PASTA • GRILL • CHICKEN

Bar 2200

2200 Southwest Freeway, Houston

Avg 2.5 (62 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Collard Greens$4.00
More about Bar 2200

Browse other tasty dishes in Upper Kirby

Mac And Cheese

Cake

Map

More near Upper Kirby to explore

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Energy Corridor

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Washington Corridor

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Highland Village

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Northside Village

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

MacGregor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

West Oaks

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (386 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (491 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (696 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston