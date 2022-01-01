Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Upper Kirby

Upper Kirby restaurants
Upper Kirby restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

 

Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe

3600 Kirby Dr. Suite D, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chunk Cookies, not dipped$3.50
Houston's original gourmet chocolate chunk cookie is often copied, never duplicated. (no nuts)
*Price per piece.
Hand-Decorated Eid al-Adha Butter Cookies$4.95
Designs may vary, unless otherwise specified. Our Hand-Decorated Butter Cookies are truly one-of-a-kind. (no nuts)
Price includes individual wrapping.
Black & White Cookies$3.95
This is the classic cake-like cookie. You'll love it! (no nuts)
*Price per piece.
More about Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

 

Anonymous Eats

3701 Kirby Dr., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Cookies
Large America's Cookies$3.25
More about Anonymous Eats

