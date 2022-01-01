Cookies in Upper Kirby
Upper Kirby restaurants that serve cookies
More about Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe
Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe
3600 Kirby Dr. Suite D, Houston
|Chocolate Chunk Cookies, not dipped
|$3.50
Houston's original gourmet chocolate chunk cookie is often copied, never duplicated. (no nuts)
*Price per piece.
|Hand-Decorated Eid al-Adha Butter Cookies
|$4.95
Designs may vary, unless otherwise specified. Our Hand-Decorated Butter Cookies are truly one-of-a-kind. (no nuts)
Price includes individual wrapping.
|Black & White Cookies
|$3.95
This is the classic cake-like cookie. You'll love it! (no nuts)
*Price per piece.