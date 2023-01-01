Grits in Upper Kirby

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Upper Kirby restaurants that serve grits
SEAFOOD
Eunice Restaurant
3737 Buffalo Speedway, Houston
Avg 4.7
(1759 reviews)
Jumbo Gulf Shrimp & Grits
$38.00
green onion sausage gravy
More about Eunice Restaurant
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Upper Kirby Bistro - Five Central
2736 Virginia Street, Houston
Avg 4.2
(412 reviews)
Catfish & Grits
$24.00
More about Upper Kirby Bistro - Five Central
