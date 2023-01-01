Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Upper Kirby

Go
Upper Kirby restaurants
Toast

Upper Kirby restaurants that serve grits

Jumbo Gulf Shrimp & Grits image

SEAFOOD

Eunice Restaurant

3737 Buffalo Speedway, Houston

Avg 4.7 (1759 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Jumbo Gulf Shrimp & Grits$38.00
green onion sausage gravy
More about Eunice Restaurant
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Upper Kirby Bistro - Five Central

2736 Virginia Street, Houston

Avg 4.2 (412 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Catfish & Grits$24.00
More about Upper Kirby Bistro - Five Central

