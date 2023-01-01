Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Key lime pies in Upper Kirby

Upper Kirby restaurants
Upper Kirby restaurants that serve key lime pies

Upper Kirby Bistro image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Upper Kirby Bistro - Five Central

2736 Virginia Street, Houston

Avg 4.2 (412 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mini Key Lime Pie$4.00
More about Upper Kirby Bistro - Five Central
Item pic

 

Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe

3600 Kirby Dr. Suite D, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Double Decker Key Lime Pie, slice$8.95
This tart and creamy creation is like getting two pies in one! The bottom key lime layer is baked, and the top layer of key lime mousse is topped with fresh cream and lime twists. Pucker up - you're going to love it! (no nuts)
Double Decker Key Lime Pie, 9 inch$36.50
This tart and creamy creation is like getting two pies in one! The bottom key lime layer is baked, and the top layer of key lime mousse is topped with fresh cream and lime twists. Pucker up - you're going to love it! (no nuts)
*Pie design as pictured.
More about Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe

