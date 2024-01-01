Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pecan pies in
Upper Kirby
/
Houston
/
Upper Kirby
/
Pecan Pies
Upper Kirby restaurants that serve pecan pies
Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe
3600 Kirby Dr. Suite D, Houston
No reviews yet
Pecan Pie Bars
$3.25
Just like the pie - only smaller!
*Price per piece.
More about Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe
Anonymous Eats
3701 Kirby Dr., Houston
No reviews yet
Pecan Pie
$7.95
More about Anonymous Eats
