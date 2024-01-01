Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pecan pies in Upper Kirby

Upper Kirby restaurants that serve pecan pies

Item pic

 

Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe

3600 Kirby Dr. Suite D, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pecan Pie Bars$3.25
Just like the pie - only smaller!
*Price per piece.
More about Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe
Banner pic

 

Anonymous Eats

3701 Kirby Dr., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pecan Pie$7.95
More about Anonymous Eats

