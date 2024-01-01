Pies in Upper Kirby

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe

3600 Kirby Dr. Suite D, Houston

Double Decker Key Lime Pie$38.50
This tart and creamy creation is like getting two pies in one! The bottom key lime layer is baked, and the top layer of key lime mousse is topped with fresh cream and lime twists. Pucker up - you're going to love it! (no nuts)
*Pie design as pictured.
Pecan Pie Bars$3.25
Just like the pie - only smaller!
*Price per piece.
Double Decker Key Lime Pie, slice$8.95
This tart and creamy creation is like getting two pies in one! The bottom key lime layer is baked, and the top layer of key lime mousse is topped with fresh cream and lime twists. Pucker up - you're going to love it! (no nuts)
Anonymous Eats

3701 Kirby Dr., Houston

Pecan Pie$7.95
Macadamia Nut Pie$8.50
