Pies in Upper Kirby

Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe
3600 Kirby Dr. Suite D, Houston
|Double Decker Key Lime Pie
|$38.50
This tart and creamy creation is like getting two pies in one! The bottom key lime layer is baked, and the top layer of key lime mousse is topped with fresh cream and lime twists. Pucker up - you're going to love it! (no nuts)
*Pie design as pictured.
|Pecan Pie Bars
|$3.25
Just like the pie - only smaller!
*Price per piece.
|Double Decker Key Lime Pie, slice
|$8.95
