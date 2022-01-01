Washington Corridor restaurants you'll love

Washington Corridor restaurants
Washington Corridor's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
BBQ
Barbeque
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Thai
Ramen
Ramen
Chicken
Chicken
Latin American
Must-try Washington Corridor restaurants

The Cookshack, The Heights, TX image

 

The Cookshack, The Heights, TX

4015 WASHINGTON AVENUE, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Sandwich$10.49
Half Rack & 2 Tenders$19.99
Chicken & Waffles$13.79
More about The Cookshack, The Heights, TX
Pacific Coast Tacos - Memorial/Washington image

 

Pacific Coast Tacos - Memorial/Washington

6329 Washington Ave, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bang Bang Shrimp Taco$5.25
Jerk Chicken Taco$4.75
Sm Baja Queso$5.99
More about Pacific Coast Tacos - Memorial/Washington
Hungry Like the Wolf image

 

Hungry Like the Wolf

920 Studemont, Suite 900, Houston

Avg 4 (98 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
To the Max$15.99
3 Eggs ya know, “ like whatever” way
Choice of 1 Pancake, 1 Waffle, or 1 French Toast, Abe Froman Sausage, Bacon, Hash Browns
Impossible Burger$13.99
Impossible Veggie Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion
Orange Juice$4.00
More about Hungry Like the Wolf
Soma Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN

Soma Sushi

4820 Washington Ave., Houston

Avg 3.6 (785 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Creamy Mermaid$13.00
Edamame$4.00
Crazy Irishman$16.00
More about Soma Sushi
Nara Washington image

 

Nara Washington

4601 Washington Ave STE 100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pad Kee Mao
A choice of protein stir fried with flat rice noodles, bell pepper, broccoli, tomato, basil, and mushroom in chili-garlic sauce
Fried Spring Roll$5.95
4 fried egg rolls with cabbage, carrot, and clear noodles
Pad See Eue
A choice of protein stir fried with flat rice noodle, eggs, and broccoli in house brown sauce
More about Nara Washington
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine image

 

El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine

910 Shephard DR, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
16. Chicken Fajita Taco$3.25
chicken fajita taco topped with lettuce & tomato
21. Cuban Taco$4.25
choice of fajita meat, black beans, plantains, with a touch of sour cream
53. Chicken Tortilla Soup$4.75
Rotisserie chicken, tomato, corn, jalapeno, avocado, shredded cheese & topped with tortilla strips
More about El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
City Orchard image

 

City Orchard

1201 Oliver St. Unit 108, Houston

Avg 4 (65 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CHERRY RED 4-pack (12oz cans)$9.99
Semi-Dry Fruit Cider | 6.5% ABV
Your friends like it, you secretly love it. Our Montmorency cherry-infused cider is bright, bold, and cherried-out.
MR. GREEN 4-pack (12oz cans)$9.99
Dry Single Varietal Cider | 6% ABV
So fresh and so clean, clean. Exclusively made from Rhode Island Greening apples - this is what green tastes like.
SILVER TIP 4-pack (12oz cans)$9.99
Semi-Dry Modern Cider | 6.9% ABV
The Godfather OG of City Orchard & Fresh Prince of Houston. Our flagship cider is a blend of Northern Spy and culinary apples.
More about City Orchard
Nett Bar image

HAMBURGERS

Nett Bar

4504 Nett St, Houston

Avg 4.5 (126 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Espolon Blanco$8.00
More about Nett Bar

