Washington Corridor restaurants you'll love

The Cookshack, The Heights, TX
4015 WASHINGTON AVENUE, Houston
Chicken Sandwich
$10.49
Half Rack & 2 Tenders
$19.99
Chicken & Waffles
$13.79
Pacific Coast Tacos - Memorial/Washington
6329 Washington Ave, Houston
Bang Bang Shrimp Taco
$5.25
Jerk Chicken Taco
$4.75
Sm Baja Queso
$5.99
Hungry Like the Wolf
920 Studemont, Suite 900, Houston
To the Max
$15.99
3 Eggs ya know, “ like whatever” way
Choice of 1 Pancake, 1 Waffle, or 1 French Toast, Abe Froman Sausage, Bacon, Hash Browns
Impossible Burger
$13.99
Impossible Veggie Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion
Orange Juice
$4.00
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN
Soma Sushi
4820 Washington Ave., Houston
Creamy Mermaid
$13.00
Edamame
$4.00
Crazy Irishman
$16.00
Nara Washington
4601 Washington Ave STE 100, Houston
Pad Kee Mao
A choice of protein stir fried with flat rice noodles, bell pepper, broccoli, tomato, basil, and mushroom in chili-garlic sauce
Fried Spring Roll
$5.95
4 fried egg rolls with cabbage, carrot, and clear noodles
Pad See Eue
A choice of protein stir fried with flat rice noodle, eggs, and broccoli in house brown sauce
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
910 Shephard DR, Houston
16. Chicken Fajita Taco
$3.25
chicken fajita taco topped with lettuce & tomato
21. Cuban Taco
$4.25
choice of fajita meat, black beans, plantains, with a touch of sour cream
53. Chicken Tortilla Soup
$4.75
Rotisserie chicken, tomato, corn, jalapeno, avocado, shredded cheese & topped with tortilla strips
City Orchard
1201 Oliver St. Unit 108, Houston
CHERRY RED 4-pack (12oz cans)
$9.99
Semi-Dry Fruit Cider | 6.5% ABV
Your friends like it, you secretly love it. Our Montmorency cherry-infused cider is bright, bold, and cherried-out.
MR. GREEN 4-pack (12oz cans)
$9.99
Dry Single Varietal Cider | 6% ABV
So fresh and so clean, clean. Exclusively made from Rhode Island Greening apples - this is what green tastes like.
SILVER TIP 4-pack (12oz cans)
$9.99
Semi-Dry Modern Cider | 6.9% ABV
The Godfather OG of City Orchard & Fresh Prince of Houston. Our flagship cider is a blend of Northern Spy and culinary apples.