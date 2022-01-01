Burritos in Washington Corridor
Washington Corridor restaurants that serve burritos
Pacific Coast Tacos - Memorial/Washington
6329 Washington Ave, Houston
|PCT Wet Burrito
|$12.99
PCT fajita beef or chicken, brown rice, black beans, jack cheese, guacamole and crema. Topped with PCT pico and your choice of PCT queso or chorizo gravy.
|Crispy Seafood Burrito
|$13.99
Panko crusted crispy fried shrimp and fish, brown rice, black beans, cheese, sautéed peppers and onions. Topped with PCT pico, creamy chipotle vinaigrette.
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
910 Shephard DR, Houston
|52. Giant Burrito
|$10.99
Served a lo Cubano or a la Mexicana
Cubano: choice of fajita meat with plantains, black beans, white rice and sour cream
Mexicana: choice of fajita meat with Mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, charro beans & shredded cheese
|10. El Rey Breakfast Burrito
|$8.75
scrambled eggs, bacon, potato, re-fried beans & cheese
|Cuban Vegan Burrito
|$7.99
plantains, black beans, avocado, white rice & pico de gallo