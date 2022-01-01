Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Washington Corridor

Washington Corridor restaurants
Washington Corridor restaurants that serve burritos

Pacific Coast Tacos - Memorial/Washington image

 

Pacific Coast Tacos - Memorial/Washington

6329 Washington Ave, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
PCT Wet Burrito$12.99
PCT fajita beef or chicken, brown rice, black beans, jack cheese, guacamole and crema. Topped with PCT pico and your choice of PCT queso or chorizo gravy.
Crispy Seafood Burrito$13.99
Panko crusted crispy fried shrimp and fish, brown rice, black beans, cheese, sautéed peppers and onions. Topped with PCT pico, creamy chipotle vinaigrette.
More about Pacific Coast Tacos - Memorial/Washington
Item pic

 

El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine

910 Shephard DR, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
52. Giant Burrito$10.99
Served a lo Cubano or a la Mexicana
Cubano: choice of fajita meat with plantains, black beans, white rice and sour cream
Mexicana: choice of fajita meat with Mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, charro beans & shredded cheese
10. El Rey Breakfast Burrito$8.75
scrambled eggs, bacon, potato, re-fried beans & cheese
Cuban Vegan Burrito$7.99
plantains, black beans, avocado, white rice & pico de gallo
More about El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine

