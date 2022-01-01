Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken teriyaki in
Washington Corridor
/
Houston
/
Washington Corridor
/
Chicken Teriyaki
Washington Corridor restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN
Soma Sushi
4820 Washington Ave., Houston
Avg 3.6
(785 reviews)
Chicken Teriyaki Bento
$14.00
More about Soma Sushi
Nara Washington
4601 Washington Ave STE 100, Houston
No reviews yet
Kids Chicken Teriyaki
$5.95
More about Nara Washington
