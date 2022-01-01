West University restaurants you'll love
Candelari's Pizzeria Houston
2617 West Holcombe Suite A, Houston
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$13.00
Romaine, croutons, grana padano, with a side of Caesar dressing.
|Fettucine Alfredo with Chicken
|$19.00
Fresh fettucine pasta tossed in a creamy alfredo sauce topped with a grilled chicken breast.
|Linguini with Meatballs
|$17.00
Linguini pasta in marinara with meatballs
Goode Company Grocers
5109 Kirby Drive, Houston
|Popular items
|Goode Co BBQ on Kirby
Add to your cart for pickup at 5109 Kirby Drive, Houston, TX
|Trimmed & Butterflied Beef Fajita - 1 lb
|$25.00
We heard you! Smaller fajita pack size for when you just need a smaller meal. Make fajitas simple with our tender fajitas that are butterflied and trimmed by our experienced butchers.
|Chile con Queso (Goode Co.) - Pint
|$10.00
Served with a side of chips
Coco Crepes Rice Village
2339 University Blvd, Suite A, Houston
|Popular items
|Chicken & Spinach Crêpe
|$8.95
Spinach, Mozzarella Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms and Roasted Chicken topped with Mushroom Pesto Sauce
|Breakfast Crêpe
|$8.50
Scrambled Eggs, basil pesto, Cheddar Cheese, choice of protein.
|Smoked Salmon Crêpe
|$9.95
Baby Greens, Red Onion Capers, Cream Cheese and Smoked Salmon
Local Table
22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row
|Popular items
|Chipotle Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
All-natural chicken, whole-wheat tortilla, avocado, Cuban black beans, lettuce, tomato, feta, chipotle chili sauce.
|Honey-Ginger Roasted Brussels Sprout Salad
|$13.00
A blend of mixed greens with goat cheese in a lemon zest and roasted garlic vinaigrette.
|Cheeseburger Americana
|$14.00
Toppings include lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo, cheddar.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CREPES
Sweet Paris
2420 Rice Blvd, Houston
|Popular items
|Chicken Florentine
|$11.25
grilled chicken, creamed spinach, garlic, thyme, basil, mozzarella, & parmesan cheese
|The Houstonian
|$10.95
mozzarella, bacon, sausage, potatoes, scrambled eggs, & fresh jalapeños
|Caprese Panini
|$9.95
fresh mozzarella, basil infused cherry tomatoes, truffle oil, & basil pesto
Common Bond Bistro
2278 West Holcombe Blvd, Houston
|Popular items
|Crispy Brussel Sprouts
|$6.00
crispy brussels sprouts, pancetta, honey, balsamic onions
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$10.00
gruyère, swiss, raclette cheese, sprouted sourdough
|Nashville Hot Chicken
|$13.00
spicy crisp chicken breast, brussels sprouts slaw, garlic aioli, pickles, pain de mie bun
Christian's Tailgate West U
5114 kirby drive, houston
|Popular items
|Bacon Bacon Burger
|$13.00
|Burger
|$12.00
|Jalapeno Chicken Slider
|$3.50
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Local Foods
2424 Dunstan Rd, Houston
|Popular items
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Red Bird Farms chicken, Napa cabbage, pickled cucumber, mixed greens, broccoli, sugar snap peas, bean sprouts, cashews, and crispy garlic with ginger-soy vinaigrette with spicy peanut sauce served on the side
|Seasonal Harvest Salad
|$12.50
Greens, delicata squash, Texas ruby red grapefruit, Texas goat cheese, red & golden beets, brussels sprouts, toasted sunflower seeds, fresh herb vinaigrette
|Truffled Egg Salad
|$11.00
mixed greens, tomato, parmesan, aioli, pretzel bun
SMOOTHIES
JuiceLand
5310 Kirby Dr, Houston
|Popular items
|DR DOCTOR
lemon, beet, ginger, garlic, cilantro, jalapeño, turmeric, oreganol, habanero
|GUAYUSA
concentrated clean energy
|BERRY GODMOTHER
pineapple juice, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, goji berry, camu camu
Goode Co. Armadillo Palace - Kirby
5015 Kirby Drive, Houston
|Popular items
|Taquitos Dorados
|$9.00
Served with avocado crema.
|Chile Con Carne - Bowl
|$11.00
Our signature chile served with cheddar, jalapenos, onion and Fritos.
|(3) Pork & Green Chile Empanada
|$6.00
Served with avocado crema.
Goode Co. Taqueria
4902 Kirby Drive, Houston
|Popular items
|Fajita Packs - serves 4
|$75.00
Choice of beef, chicken, or combo fajitas, fresh
tortillas, Mexican rice, refried beans and all the fixings:
guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded
cheddar cheese, salsa rojo and fresh tortilla chips.
|Two Beef Soft Taco Dinner
|$16.75
Served with rice, beans & either avocado or guacamole.
|Mesquite Grilled Chicken Salad
|$15.75
Mesquite grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, hard-boiled egg, shredded parmesan cheese, toasted pepitas, mandarin oranges, sliced red onion, grape tomatoes, toasted croutons, and sliced avocado on a bed of Romaine lettuce with cilantro dressing on the side.
SEAFOOD • BBQ
Goode Company Catering
2515 North Blvd, Houston
|Popular items
|Goode Co BBQ on I-10 in Memorial
Add to your cart for pickup at 8911 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX
|Mesquite-Smoked Turkey Breast (3.5 - 4 lb.)
|$65.00
Heat and serve.
|Pork Tamales by the Dozen
|$25.00
One dozen of our handmade pork tamales, heat and serve.
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
LFM - Local Foods Market
2424 Dunstan, Houston
|Popular items
|Burger Salad
|$17.00
50/50 patty, romaine, white cheddar, fries, baguette croutons, marinated tomatoes, pickles, 1015 onions, vinaigrette, burger sauce, sesame seeds.
|Salmon Bowl
|$19.00
Heirloom rice and ancient grains, hot smoked salmon, crushed cucumber, kale-apples-sea vegetable salad, cilantro, green onion, pickled turnips
|50/50 Burger
|$18.00
50/50 blend of wagyu beef and house quinoa-bean mix. Served on a house milk bun with white cheddar, qp mayo, house mustard, pickles, onions, and choice of 1 side.
PIZZA • PASTA
Coppa Osteria
5210 Morningside Dr, Houston
|Popular items
|Meatballs al Forno
|$21.00
all-beef meatballs, marinara, ricotta, kraftsmen baking company garlic bread
|Conchiglie Bolognese
|$22.00
house-made bolognese
|Tuscan Kale
|$12.00
parmesan, pine nuts, red onion, golden raisins, ciabatta croutons, lemon vinaigrette
Gratify Neighborhood Bistro
5212 Morningside Dr, Houston
|Popular items
|Filet Frites
|$58.00
8oz black angus, belgium pomme frites (all steaks cooked medium rare for takeaway)
|Mussels
|$24.00
white wine, fine herbs, garlic bread
|Lamb Meatballs
|$19.00
tzatziki & herb salad, aleppo pepper
Goode Co. Seafood - Westpark
2621 Westpark Drive, Houston
|Popular items
|Fried Shrimp PoBoy
|$17.00
Po-boys served with all the fixings on the side and your choice of side order.
|Simple Salad
|$8.00
Lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, pickles red onions, croutons and your choice of dressing
|Mesquite Grilled Salmon
|$26.00
Basted with our signature marinade and grilled over mesquite. Served with a shrimp empanada, garlic bread and choice of side.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill
5529 Weslayan St, Houston
|Popular items
|Soft Drinks
Fountain soft drink. Coke products offered.
|Big! Fajita Baked Potato
|$9.95
Chicken or Beef fajita with butter, bacon, cheese, sour cream, and chives.
|Breakfast Taco
|$3.50
Freshly made tortillas, Egg, & 2 items. Additional items extra.
Goode Co. Barbeque - Kirby
5109 Kirby Drive, Houston
|Popular items
|BBQ Dinner
Choice of meat with Jalapeño Cheese Bread and 2 Sides
|Brisket by the Pound
|Jalapeno Cheese Bread - Loaf
|$5.95
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
On The Kirb
5004 Kirby Dr, Houston
|Popular items
|The Kirb Burger
|$15.00
8 oz USDA grass-fed beef, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion
Add cheese for $1
|Chicken Club Wrap
|$14.00
Organic chicken breast, tomatoes, avocado, bacon, shredded Monterey Jack, ranch dressing, spinach tortilla
|Imposter Burger
|$16.00
8 oz Impossible patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles, with vegan cheddar on a pretzel bun.
Fajitas A Go Go
3773 Richmond Ave, Houston
|Popular items
|FAMILY PACK
|$59.00
served with all the goodies as the fajita meals along with your choice of 2 of the following:
BEEF SIRLOIN
BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST, BOAR SAUSAGE OR GRILLED VEGETABLES
|CHIPS & QUESO BLANCO (v) (gf)
|$6.00
Our world famous queso blanco served with house cooked chips.
|CHIPS & GUACAMOLE (v) (gf)
|$7.00
Scratch made guacamole served with our house cooked corn tortilla chips.