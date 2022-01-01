West University restaurants you'll love

Go
West University restaurants
Toast

West University's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Southern
Scroll right

Must-try West University restaurants

Candelari's Pizzeria Houston image

 

Candelari's Pizzeria Houston

2617 West Holcombe Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$13.00
Romaine, croutons, grana padano, with a side of Caesar dressing.
Fettucine Alfredo with Chicken$19.00
Fresh fettucine pasta tossed in a creamy alfredo sauce topped with a grilled chicken breast.
Linguini with Meatballs$17.00
Linguini pasta in marinara with meatballs
More about Candelari's Pizzeria Houston
Goode Company Grocers image

 

Goode Company Grocers

5109 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Goode Co BBQ on Kirby
Add to your cart for pickup at 5109 Kirby Drive, Houston, TX
Trimmed & Butterflied Beef Fajita - 1 lb$25.00
We heard you! Smaller fajita pack size for when you just need a smaller meal. Make fajitas simple with our tender fajitas that are butterflied and trimmed by our experienced butchers.
Chile con Queso (Goode Co.) - Pint$10.00
Served with a side of chips
More about Goode Company Grocers
Coco Crepes Rice Village image

 

Coco Crepes Rice Village

2339 University Blvd, Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken & Spinach Crêpe$8.95
Spinach, Mozzarella Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms and Roasted Chicken topped with Mushroom Pesto Sauce
Breakfast Crêpe$8.50
Scrambled Eggs, basil pesto, Cheddar Cheese, choice of protein.
Smoked Salmon Crêpe$9.95
Baby Greens, Red Onion Capers, Cream Cheese and Smoked Salmon
More about Coco Crepes Rice Village
Local Table image

 

Local Table

22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chipotle Chicken Wrap$14.00
All-natural chicken, whole-wheat tortilla, avocado, Cuban black beans, lettuce, tomato, feta, chipotle chili sauce.
Honey-Ginger Roasted Brussels Sprout Salad$13.00
A blend of mixed greens with goat cheese in a lemon zest and roasted garlic vinaigrette.
Cheeseburger Americana$14.00
Toppings include lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo, cheddar.
More about Local Table
Sweet Paris image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CREPES

Sweet Paris

2420 Rice Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.7 (888 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Florentine$11.25
grilled chicken, creamed spinach, garlic, thyme, basil, mozzarella, & parmesan cheese
The Houstonian$10.95
mozzarella, bacon, sausage, potatoes, scrambled eggs, & fresh jalapeños
Caprese Panini$9.95
fresh mozzarella, basil infused cherry tomatoes, truffle oil, & basil pesto
More about Sweet Paris
Common Bond Bistro image

 

Common Bond Bistro

2278 West Holcombe Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$6.00
crispy brussels sprouts, pancetta, honey, balsamic onions
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$10.00
gruyère, swiss, raclette cheese, sprouted sourdough
Nashville Hot Chicken$13.00
spicy crisp chicken breast, brussels sprouts slaw, garlic aioli, pickles, pain de mie bun
More about Common Bond Bistro
Christian's Tailgate West U image

 

Christian's Tailgate West U

5114 kirby drive, houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bacon Bacon Burger$13.00
Burger$12.00
Jalapeno Chicken Slider$3.50
More about Christian's Tailgate West U
Local Foods image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Local Foods

2424 Dunstan Rd, Houston

Avg 4.8 (5416 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Asian Chicken Salad$13.00
Red Bird Farms chicken, Napa cabbage, pickled cucumber, mixed greens, broccoli, sugar snap peas, bean sprouts, cashews, and crispy garlic with ginger-soy vinaigrette with spicy peanut sauce served on the side
Seasonal Harvest Salad$12.50
Greens, delicata squash, Texas ruby red grapefruit, Texas goat cheese, red & golden beets, brussels sprouts, toasted sunflower seeds, fresh herb vinaigrette
Truffled Egg Salad$11.00
mixed greens, tomato, parmesan, aioli, pretzel bun
More about Local Foods
JuiceLand image

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

5310 Kirby Dr, Houston

Avg 4.6 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
DR DOCTOR
lemon, beet, ginger, garlic, cilantro, jalapeño, turmeric, oreganol, habanero
GUAYUSA
concentrated clean energy
BERRY GODMOTHER
pineapple juice, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, goji berry, camu camu
More about JuiceLand
Goode Co. Armadillo Palace - Kirby image

 

Goode Co. Armadillo Palace - Kirby

5015 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Taquitos Dorados$9.00
Served with avocado crema.
Chile Con Carne - Bowl$11.00
Our signature chile served with cheddar, jalapenos, onion and Fritos.
(3) Pork & Green Chile Empanada$6.00
Served with avocado crema.
More about Goode Co. Armadillo Palace - Kirby
Goode Co. Taqueria image

 

Goode Co. Taqueria

4902 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fajita Packs - serves 4$75.00
Choice of beef, chicken, or combo fajitas, fresh
tortillas, Mexican rice, refried beans and all the fixings:
guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded
cheddar cheese, salsa rojo and fresh tortilla chips.
Two Beef Soft Taco Dinner$16.75
Served with rice, beans & either avocado or guacamole.
Mesquite Grilled Chicken Salad$15.75
Mesquite grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, hard-boiled egg, shredded parmesan cheese, toasted pepitas, mandarin oranges, sliced red onion, grape tomatoes, toasted croutons, and sliced avocado on a bed of Romaine lettuce with cilantro dressing on the side.
More about Goode Co. Taqueria
Goode Company Catering image

SEAFOOD • BBQ

Goode Company Catering

2515 North Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (13 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Goode Co BBQ on I-10 in Memorial
Add to your cart for pickup at 8911 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX
Mesquite-Smoked Turkey Breast (3.5 - 4 lb.)$65.00
Heat and serve.
Pork Tamales by the Dozen$25.00
One dozen of our handmade pork tamales, heat and serve.
More about Goode Company Catering
LFM - Local Foods Market image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

LFM - Local Foods Market

2424 Dunstan, Houston

Avg 4.5 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Burger Salad$17.00
50/50 patty, romaine, white cheddar, fries, baguette croutons, marinated tomatoes, pickles, 1015 onions, vinaigrette, burger sauce, sesame seeds.
Salmon Bowl$19.00
Heirloom rice and ancient grains, hot smoked salmon, crushed cucumber, kale-apples-sea vegetable salad, cilantro, green onion, pickled turnips
50/50 Burger$18.00
50/50 blend of wagyu beef and house quinoa-bean mix. Served on a house milk bun with white cheddar, qp mayo, house mustard, pickles, onions, and choice of 1 side.
More about LFM - Local Foods Market
Coppa Osteria image

PIZZA • PASTA

Coppa Osteria

5210 Morningside Dr, Houston

Avg 4.1 (1158 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Meatballs al Forno$21.00
all-beef meatballs, marinara, ricotta, kraftsmen baking company garlic bread
Conchiglie Bolognese$22.00
house-made bolognese
Tuscan Kale$12.00
parmesan, pine nuts, red onion, golden raisins, ciabatta croutons, lemon vinaigrette
More about Coppa Osteria
Gratify Neighborhood Bistro image

 

Gratify Neighborhood Bistro

5212 Morningside Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Filet Frites$58.00
8oz black angus, belgium pomme frites (all steaks cooked medium rare for takeaway)
Mussels$24.00
white wine, fine herbs, garlic bread
Lamb Meatballs$19.00
tzatziki & herb salad, aleppo pepper
More about Gratify Neighborhood Bistro
Goode Co. Seafood - Westpark image

 

Goode Co. Seafood - Westpark

2621 Westpark Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Shrimp PoBoy$17.00
Po-boys served with all the fixings on the side and your choice of side order.
Simple Salad$8.00
Lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, pickles red onions, croutons and your choice of dressing
Mesquite Grilled Salmon$26.00
Basted with our signature marinade and grilled over mesquite. Served with a shrimp empanada, garlic bread and choice of side.
More about Goode Co. Seafood - Westpark
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Skeeter's Mesquite Grill

5529 Weslayan St, Houston

Avg 4.3 (606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Soft Drinks
Fountain soft drink. Coke products offered.
Big! Fajita Baked Potato$9.95
Chicken or Beef fajita with butter, bacon, cheese, sour cream, and chives.
Breakfast Taco$3.50
Freshly made tortillas, Egg, & 2 items. Additional items extra.
More about Skeeter's Mesquite Grill
Goode Co. Barbeque - Kirby image

 

Goode Co. Barbeque - Kirby

5109 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ Dinner
Choice of meat with Jalapeño Cheese Bread and 2 Sides
Brisket by the Pound
Jalapeno Cheese Bread - Loaf$5.95
More about Goode Co. Barbeque - Kirby
On The Kirb image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

On The Kirb

5004 Kirby Dr, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1155 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Kirb Burger$15.00
8 oz USDA grass-fed beef, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion
Add cheese for $1
Chicken Club Wrap$14.00
Organic chicken breast, tomatoes, avocado, bacon, shredded Monterey Jack, ranch dressing, spinach tortilla
Imposter Burger$16.00
8 oz Impossible patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles, with vegan cheddar on a pretzel bun.
More about On The Kirb
Fajitas A Go Go image

 

Fajitas A Go Go

3773 Richmond Ave, Houston

Avg 4 (17 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
FAMILY PACK$59.00
served with all the goodies as the fajita meals along with your choice of 2 of the following:
BEEF SIRLOIN
BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST, BOAR SAUSAGE OR GRILLED VEGETABLES
CHIPS & QUESO BLANCO (v) (gf)$6.00
Our world famous queso blanco served with house cooked chips.
CHIPS & GUACAMOLE (v) (gf)$7.00
Scratch made guacamole served with our house cooked corn tortilla chips.
More about Fajitas A Go Go
Hungry's Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Hungry's Cafe

2356 RICE BLVD, HOUSTON

Avg 3.9 (1281 reviews)
Takeout
More about Hungry's Cafe
Banner pic

 

Tinys Milk & Cookies

3636 Rice Boulevard, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Tinys Milk & Cookies
Velvet Taco image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Velvet Taco

2525 Rice Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.7 (730 reviews)
Takeout
More about Velvet Taco
Yonderlust - Goode Co. image

 

Yonderlust - Goode Co.

5015 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Yonderlust - Goode Co.
Restaurant banner

 

ChristoMio Coffee Bar

2523 Quenby St., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Veggie Taco Plate$12.00
[GF]
Craft corn tortilla, farm egg, market veggies, cheese & side of house salsa
Paleo Chocolate chunk cookie$6.00
Sencha Green$4.00
More about ChristoMio Coffee Bar

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in West University

Fajitas

Salmon

Tacos

Cookies

Quesadillas

Penne

Pecan Pies

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near West University to explore

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Washington Corridor

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

South Belt/Ellington

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Meyerland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

West Oaks

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston