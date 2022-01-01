West University American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in West University

Goode Co. Armadillo Palace - Kirby image

 

Goode Co. Armadillo Palace - Kirby

5015 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Taquitos Dorados$9.00
Served with avocado crema.
Chile Con Carne - Bowl$11.00
Our signature chile served with cheddar, jalapenos, onion and Fritos.
(3) Pork & Green Chile Empanada$6.00
Served with avocado crema.
More about Goode Co. Armadillo Palace - Kirby
Goode Co. Taqueria image

 

Goode Co. Taqueria

4902 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fajita Packs - serves 4$75.00
Choice of beef, chicken, or combo fajitas, fresh
tortillas, Mexican rice, refried beans and all the fixings:
guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded
cheddar cheese, salsa rojo and fresh tortilla chips.
Two Beef Soft Taco Dinner$16.75
Served with rice, beans & either avocado or guacamole.
Mesquite Grilled Chicken Salad$15.75
Mesquite grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, hard-boiled egg, shredded parmesan cheese, toasted pepitas, mandarin oranges, sliced red onion, grape tomatoes, toasted croutons, and sliced avocado on a bed of Romaine lettuce with cilantro dressing on the side.
More about Goode Co. Taqueria
LFM - Local Foods Market image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

LFM - Local Foods Market

2424 Dunstan, Houston

Avg 4.5 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Burger Salad$17.00
50/50 patty, romaine, white cheddar, fries, baguette croutons, marinated tomatoes, pickles, 1015 onions, vinaigrette, burger sauce, sesame seeds.
Salmon Bowl$19.00
Heirloom rice and ancient grains, hot smoked salmon, crushed cucumber, kale-apples-sea vegetable salad, cilantro, green onion, pickled turnips
50/50 Burger$18.00
50/50 blend of wagyu beef and house quinoa-bean mix. Served on a house milk bun with white cheddar, qp mayo, house mustard, pickles, onions, and choice of 1 side.
More about LFM - Local Foods Market
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Skeeter's Mesquite Grill

5529 Weslayan St, Houston

Avg 4.3 (606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Soft Drinks
Fountain soft drink. Coke products offered.
Big! Fajita Baked Potato$9.95
Chicken or Beef fajita with butter, bacon, cheese, sour cream, and chives.
Breakfast Taco$3.50
Freshly made tortillas, Egg, & 2 items. Additional items extra.
More about Skeeter's Mesquite Grill
Hungry's Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Hungry's Cafe

2356 RICE BLVD, HOUSTON

Avg 3.9 (1281 reviews)
Takeout
More about Hungry's Cafe
Velvet Taco image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Velvet Taco

2525 Rice Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.7 (730 reviews)
Takeout
More about Velvet Taco

