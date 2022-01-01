West University American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in West University
More about Goode Co. Armadillo Palace - Kirby
Goode Co. Armadillo Palace - Kirby
5015 Kirby Drive, Houston
|Popular items
|Taquitos Dorados
|$9.00
Served with avocado crema.
|Chile Con Carne - Bowl
|$11.00
Our signature chile served with cheddar, jalapenos, onion and Fritos.
|(3) Pork & Green Chile Empanada
|$6.00
Served with avocado crema.
More about Goode Co. Taqueria
Goode Co. Taqueria
4902 Kirby Drive, Houston
|Popular items
|Fajita Packs - serves 4
|$75.00
Choice of beef, chicken, or combo fajitas, fresh
tortillas, Mexican rice, refried beans and all the fixings:
guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded
cheddar cheese, salsa rojo and fresh tortilla chips.
|Two Beef Soft Taco Dinner
|$16.75
Served with rice, beans & either avocado or guacamole.
|Mesquite Grilled Chicken Salad
|$15.75
Mesquite grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, hard-boiled egg, shredded parmesan cheese, toasted pepitas, mandarin oranges, sliced red onion, grape tomatoes, toasted croutons, and sliced avocado on a bed of Romaine lettuce with cilantro dressing on the side.
More about LFM - Local Foods Market
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
LFM - Local Foods Market
2424 Dunstan, Houston
|Popular items
|Burger Salad
|$17.00
50/50 patty, romaine, white cheddar, fries, baguette croutons, marinated tomatoes, pickles, 1015 onions, vinaigrette, burger sauce, sesame seeds.
|Salmon Bowl
|$19.00
Heirloom rice and ancient grains, hot smoked salmon, crushed cucumber, kale-apples-sea vegetable salad, cilantro, green onion, pickled turnips
|50/50 Burger
|$18.00
50/50 blend of wagyu beef and house quinoa-bean mix. Served on a house milk bun with white cheddar, qp mayo, house mustard, pickles, onions, and choice of 1 side.
More about Skeeter's Mesquite Grill
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill
5529 Weslayan St, Houston
|Popular items
|Soft Drinks
Fountain soft drink. Coke products offered.
|Big! Fajita Baked Potato
|$9.95
Chicken or Beef fajita with butter, bacon, cheese, sour cream, and chives.
|Breakfast Taco
|$3.50
Freshly made tortillas, Egg, & 2 items. Additional items extra.