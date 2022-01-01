West University bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in West University

Christian's Tailgate West U image

 

Christian's Tailgate West U

5114 kirby drive, houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bacon Bacon Burger$13.00
Burger$12.00
Jalapeno Chicken Slider$3.50
More about Christian's Tailgate West U
Goode Co. Armadillo Palace - Kirby image

 

Goode Co. Armadillo Palace - Kirby

5015 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Taquitos Dorados$9.00
Served with avocado crema.
Chile Con Carne - Bowl$11.00
Our signature chile served with cheddar, jalapenos, onion and Fritos.
(3) Pork & Green Chile Empanada$6.00
Served with avocado crema.
More about Goode Co. Armadillo Palace - Kirby
LFM - Local Foods Market image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

LFM - Local Foods Market

2424 Dunstan, Houston

Avg 4.5 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Burger Salad$17.00
50/50 patty, romaine, white cheddar, fries, baguette croutons, marinated tomatoes, pickles, 1015 onions, vinaigrette, burger sauce, sesame seeds.
Salmon Bowl$19.00
Heirloom rice and ancient grains, hot smoked salmon, crushed cucumber, kale-apples-sea vegetable salad, cilantro, green onion, pickled turnips
50/50 Burger$18.00
50/50 blend of wagyu beef and house quinoa-bean mix. Served on a house milk bun with white cheddar, qp mayo, house mustard, pickles, onions, and choice of 1 side.
More about LFM - Local Foods Market
Coppa Osteria image

PIZZA • PASTA

Coppa Osteria

5210 Morningside Dr, Houston

Avg 4.1 (1158 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Meatballs al Forno$21.00
all-beef meatballs, marinara, ricotta, kraftsmen baking company garlic bread
Conchiglie Bolognese$22.00
house-made bolognese
Tuscan Kale$12.00
parmesan, pine nuts, red onion, golden raisins, ciabatta croutons, lemon vinaigrette
More about Coppa Osteria
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Skeeter's Mesquite Grill

5529 Weslayan St, Houston

Avg 4.3 (606 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Soft Drinks
Fountain soft drink. Coke products offered.
Big! Fajita Baked Potato$9.95
Chicken or Beef fajita with butter, bacon, cheese, sour cream, and chives.
Breakfast Taco$3.50
Freshly made tortillas, Egg, & 2 items. Additional items extra.
More about Skeeter's Mesquite Grill
On The Kirb image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

On The Kirb

5004 Kirby Dr, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1155 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Kirb Burger$15.00
8 oz USDA grass-fed beef, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion
Add cheese for $1
Chicken Club Wrap$14.00
Organic chicken breast, tomatoes, avocado, bacon, shredded Monterey Jack, ranch dressing, spinach tortilla
Imposter Burger$16.00
8 oz Impossible patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles, with vegan cheddar on a pretzel bun.
More about On The Kirb

