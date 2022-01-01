West University bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in West University
More about Christian's Tailgate West U
Christian's Tailgate West U
5114 kirby drive, houston
|Popular items
|Bacon Bacon Burger
|$13.00
|Burger
|$12.00
|Jalapeno Chicken Slider
|$3.50
More about Goode Co. Armadillo Palace - Kirby
Goode Co. Armadillo Palace - Kirby
5015 Kirby Drive, Houston
|Popular items
|Taquitos Dorados
|$9.00
Served with avocado crema.
|Chile Con Carne - Bowl
|$11.00
Our signature chile served with cheddar, jalapenos, onion and Fritos.
|(3) Pork & Green Chile Empanada
|$6.00
Served with avocado crema.
More about LFM - Local Foods Market
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
LFM - Local Foods Market
2424 Dunstan, Houston
|Popular items
|Burger Salad
|$17.00
50/50 patty, romaine, white cheddar, fries, baguette croutons, marinated tomatoes, pickles, 1015 onions, vinaigrette, burger sauce, sesame seeds.
|Salmon Bowl
|$19.00
Heirloom rice and ancient grains, hot smoked salmon, crushed cucumber, kale-apples-sea vegetable salad, cilantro, green onion, pickled turnips
|50/50 Burger
|$18.00
50/50 blend of wagyu beef and house quinoa-bean mix. Served on a house milk bun with white cheddar, qp mayo, house mustard, pickles, onions, and choice of 1 side.
More about Coppa Osteria
PIZZA • PASTA
Coppa Osteria
5210 Morningside Dr, Houston
|Popular items
|Meatballs al Forno
|$21.00
all-beef meatballs, marinara, ricotta, kraftsmen baking company garlic bread
|Conchiglie Bolognese
|$22.00
house-made bolognese
|Tuscan Kale
|$12.00
parmesan, pine nuts, red onion, golden raisins, ciabatta croutons, lemon vinaigrette
More about Skeeter's Mesquite Grill
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill
5529 Weslayan St, Houston
|Popular items
|Soft Drinks
Fountain soft drink. Coke products offered.
|Big! Fajita Baked Potato
|$9.95
Chicken or Beef fajita with butter, bacon, cheese, sour cream, and chives.
|Breakfast Taco
|$3.50
Freshly made tortillas, Egg, & 2 items. Additional items extra.
More about On The Kirb
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
On The Kirb
5004 Kirby Dr, Houston
|Popular items
|The Kirb Burger
|$15.00
8 oz USDA grass-fed beef, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion
Add cheese for $1
|Chicken Club Wrap
|$14.00
Organic chicken breast, tomatoes, avocado, bacon, shredded Monterey Jack, ranch dressing, spinach tortilla
|Imposter Burger
|$16.00
8 oz Impossible patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles, with vegan cheddar on a pretzel bun.